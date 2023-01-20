Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Strictly star's gameshow reportedly axed after one series
Strictly Come Dancing star Anita Rani's gameshow has reportedly been cancelled by ITV after just one series. Fastest Finger First, a show which saw five contestants compete for a guaranteed place on the next series of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, debuted last year, running for five episodes. However,...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he'd want Theo Poulos to leave
Matt Evans, who plays Theo Poulos in Home and Away, has seen his character make quite a splash since he landed in Summer Bay just a couple of years ago. A bit of a troublemaker, Theo has had his fair share of ups and downs, including opening up about his troubled past, facing relationship issues, and even being struck with a criminal record.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away reveals shock accident for pregnant Ziggy in 30 spoiler pictures
Thursday, February 2: Theo and Kirby continue to clash at the Diner. Friday, February 3: Dean worries about both Ziggy and the baby. Friday, February 3: Xander realises that he's not coping well with the situation. Friday, February 3: Stacey is put on the spot. Xander asks her if there'd...
digitalspy.com
White Lotus stars team up with Kim Kardashian for "sexier than ever" project
Two stars of The White Lotus have teamed up with Kim Kardashian for a new project. Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco both appeared in the recent second season of the HBO drama, playing the roles of Mia and Lucia, respectively. The pair are now modelling for Kardashian's fashion company...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away hints at shock new story for Theo Poulos
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has hinted at a possible stalker storyline for Theo Poulos. The talented musician has built up a strong fanbase in recent months after taking over from Bob Forsyth as the lead...
digitalspy.com
Why One of Us Is Lying was cancelled - and the chances of a season 3
One of Us Is Lying spoilers follow. One of Us Is Lying is the latest show to be banished to the TV graveyard, as streaming service Peacock has decided to cancel it after just two seasons. Permission granted to weep or, you know, send Peacock some threatening text messages from...
digitalspy.com
Below Deck star Kate Chastain compares The Traitors US to "rehab"
The Traitors US spoilers follow. Below Deck’s iconic Chief Stew Kate Chastain made a return to reality TV earlier this year in the first ever season of The Traitors US but has since revealed her experience on the show was "extremely demanding". Looking back on her introduction to the...
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Finn Jones joins Knives Out actress in new Starz drama
Marvel alum Finn Jones has found a new TV project – Starz drama The Venery of Samantha Bird alongside Katherine Langford. The drama series will follow Knives Out actress Langford in the titular role of Samantha, who reconnects with her childhood sweetheart (Jones) and becomes involved in a seemingly-perfect romance.
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us sets impressive new ratings record for HBO
The Last of Us, HBO's adaptation of the popular post-apocalyptic video game, has been creating a lot of buzz. So it's no surprise that the series has set a new, very impressive ratings record for HBO. The show's debut episode last week scored the network's second-biggest premiere of the decade,...
Comments / 0