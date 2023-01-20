Read full article on original website
Related
fox42kptm.com
Hemp production regulations could soon change in Nebraska
GILTNER, Neb. — Compared to many other states, Nebraska performed poorly when it comes to hemp production, and that’s according to the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. The 2021 survey collected data for hemp grown in the...
fox42kptm.com
Pete Ricketts sworn in as Nebraska's next U.S. Senator
Washington D.C. (KPTM) — Former Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts was officially sworn in on Monday as a United States senator. Ricketts took his oath of office from Vice President Kamala Harris and was officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress. There is no higher honor than...
fox42kptm.com
Group says Wayne's bill to restore felons' voting rights sooner could reduce reoffending
LINCOLN, Neb.—Jasmine Harris is the public policy and advocacy director of RISE, a nonprofit group that works toward helping those who were imprisoned re-enter society. She said the biggest obstacle ex-convicts face while transitioning into daily life outside of incarceration is the lack of feeling a sense of a community.
Comments / 0