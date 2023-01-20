ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Hemp production regulations could soon change in Nebraska

GILTNER, Neb. — Compared to many other states, Nebraska performed poorly when it comes to hemp production, and that’s according to the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. The 2021 survey collected data for hemp grown in the...
Pete Ricketts sworn in as Nebraska's next U.S. Senator

Washington D.C. (KPTM) — Former Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts was officially sworn in on Monday as a United States senator. Ricketts took his oath of office from Vice President Kamala Harris and was officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress. There is no higher honor than...
