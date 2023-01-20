RENO, Nev. – For the third time in the last four games, a double-digit deficit heading into the fourth quarter proved to be too much for Fresno State, falling 75-69 to Nevada on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Trailing by 16 early in the fourth the Bulldogs whittled the deficit down to as little as five but time was not on their side.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO