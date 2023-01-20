Read full article on original website
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs travel to play at Boise State
Game 19: Fresno State (7-11, 3-4 MW) at Boise State (15-5, 5-2 MW) Jan. 24, 2023 • 6 p.m. PT • Boise, Idaho • ExtraMile Arena. RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY: Boise State leads 26-22 (overall) & 15-8 (in Boise,...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs earn 4-3 win over Hornets
FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno State women's tennis team opened its spring season by rallying for a 4-3 win over Sacramento State Hornets on Sunday afternoon at Fig Garden Swim & Racquet Club. Fresno State (1-0) earned singles victories at the No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5...
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop pair on final day of Bulldog Fest
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State water polo team wrapped up action at the Bulldog Fest on Sunday at the Aquatics Center falling to No. 6 Hawaii, 13-6 and No. 4 Cal, 16-10. Fresno State (0-4) tallied single goals from six different Bulldogs against Hawaii getting scores from Cynthia Rosa, Brooke Ochoa, Isabella Sonkoly, Jillian Schultz, Susanna Martinez and Elisa Grim.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs to open 2023 at Fig Garden
Jan. 22, 2023 • 12 p.m. PT • Fresno, Calif. • Fig Garden Swim & Racquet Club. Denise Dy is entering her third season as the 11th head coach for the Fresno State women's tennis program. The Bulldogs were 35-9 overall in head coach Denise Dy's first...
gobulldogs.com
Late rally falls short in Reno
RENO, Nev. – For the third time in the last four games, a double-digit deficit heading into the fourth quarter proved to be too much for Fresno State, falling 75-69 to Nevada on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Trailing by 16 early in the fourth the Bulldogs whittled the deficit down to as little as five but time was not on their side.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs open Bulldog Fest with pair of setbacks
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State water polo team got its 2023 season underway on Saturday hosting the Bulldog Fest at the Aquatics Center falling to No. 7 Michigan, 13-9 and No. 5 UC Irvine, 16-9. Fresno State (0-2) saw freshman Hailey Andress lead the 'Dogs with four goals against the Wolverines with Daphne Guevremont chipping in three. Brooke Ochoa and Kaitlin Howarth added one apiece.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs drop dual at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calf. - The Fresno State swimming and diving team earned four wins on Saturday afternoon in a dual loss to UC Davis at the Schaal Aquatics Center. Fresno State (3-3) dropped the dual, 188-112 as the Bulldogs got first-place finishes from Samarah Melia (1000 Free), Athena Clayson, (100 Back), Mackenzie Hutler (200 Fly) and Julia Matney (100 Fly).
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Fashion Fair Mall. Since, in this shopping center, you can find different clothing, accessory, and footwear stores. As well as, you can clear your mind in the areas for entertainment. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Men's Wearhouse, Hollister Co., H&M, Torrid, Spencers, Zumiez, Abercrombie&Kids,...
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
Road reopens after water main break in west central Fresno
Brawley Avenue has reopened after a water main break flooded the road Saturday.
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
One person shot, another assaulted in attempted robbery at a Fresno County massage spa
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting near Tarpey Village.
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
Potholes are spreading: how you can get repairs paid for
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Potholes have popped up all around the region with the massive amount of rain that has recently hit the Central Valley. The director of Fresno Public Works said on Friday the department has received 10 times the typical amount of pothole reports from residents. This week alone public works have gotten between 600 and […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance
TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
