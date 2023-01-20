ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs travel to play at Boise State

Game 19: Fresno State (7-11, 3-4 MW) at Boise State (15-5, 5-2 MW) Jan. 24, 2023 • 6 p.m. PT • Boise, Idaho • ExtraMile Arena. RADIO: Bulldog Sports Network (Paul Loeffler & Marc Q. Jones) SERIES HISTORY: Boise State leads 26-22 (overall) & 15-8 (in Boise,...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs earn 4-3 win over Hornets

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno State women's tennis team opened its spring season by rallying for a 4-3 win over Sacramento State Hornets on Sunday afternoon at Fig Garden Swim & Racquet Club. Fresno State (1-0) earned singles victories at the No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs drop pair on final day of Bulldog Fest

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State water polo team wrapped up action at the Bulldog Fest on Sunday at the Aquatics Center falling to No. 6 Hawaii, 13-6 and No. 4 Cal, 16-10. Fresno State (0-4) tallied single goals from six different Bulldogs against Hawaii getting scores from Cynthia Rosa, Brooke Ochoa, Isabella Sonkoly, Jillian Schultz, Susanna Martinez and Elisa Grim.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Bulldogs to open 2023 at Fig Garden

Jan. 22, 2023 • 12 p.m. PT • Fresno, Calif. • Fig Garden Swim & Racquet Club. Denise Dy is entering her third season as the 11th head coach for the Fresno State women's tennis program. The Bulldogs were 35-9 overall in head coach Denise Dy's first...
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

Late rally falls short in Reno

RENO, Nev. – For the third time in the last four games, a double-digit deficit heading into the fourth quarter proved to be too much for Fresno State, falling 75-69 to Nevada on Saturday at Lawlor Events Center. Trailing by 16 early in the fourth the Bulldogs whittled the deficit down to as little as five but time was not on their side.
RENO, NV
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs open Bulldog Fest with pair of setbacks

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State water polo team got its 2023 season underway on Saturday hosting the Bulldog Fest at the Aquatics Center falling to No. 7 Michigan, 13-9 and No. 5 UC Irvine, 16-9. Fresno State (0-2) saw freshman Hailey Andress lead the 'Dogs with four goals against the Wolverines with Daphne Guevremont chipping in three. Brooke Ochoa and Kaitlin Howarth added one apiece.
FRESNO, CA
gobulldogs.com

'Dogs drop dual at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calf. - The Fresno State swimming and diving team earned four wins on Saturday afternoon in a dual loss to UC Davis at the Schaal Aquatics Center. Fresno State (3-3) dropped the dual, 188-112 as the Bulldogs got first-place finishes from Samarah Melia (1000 Free), Athena Clayson, (100 Back), Mackenzie Hutler (200 Fly) and Julia Matney (100 Fly).
FRESNO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Fashion Fair Mall | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Fashion Fair Mall. Since, in this shopping center, you can find different clothing, accessory, and footwear stores. As well as, you can clear your mind in the areas for entertainment. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Macy's, Victoria's Secret&PINK, Forever 21, Hot Topic, Men's Wearhouse, Hollister Co., H&M, Torrid, Spencers, Zumiez, Abercrombie&Kids,...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Potholes are spreading: how you can get repairs paid for

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Potholes have popped up all around the region with the massive amount of rain that has recently hit the Central Valley.  The director of Fresno Public Works said on Friday the department has received 10 times the typical amount of pothole reports from residents.   This week alone public works have gotten between 600 and […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance

TULARE – After an influx of complaints hit city administrators’ ears this holiday season, city staff came up with an emergency ordinance that would prohibit panhandling in certain areas of Tulare. Manny Correa, Tulare’s safety and compliance officer, received multiple calls from residents regarding potentially dangerous practices of...
TULARE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy