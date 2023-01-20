Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Reveal The Gender Of Their Second Child

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tony M. Centeno
Photo: Getty Images

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir are planning to welcome their second child, and they're extremely excitement about her arrival.

On Thursday, January 19, Guwop took to Instagram to share that his family will grow bigger with the addition of his future daughter. He shared a series of images from a family maturity shoot in which he, Mrs. Davis and their first son Ice Davis wear all pink.

"My beautiful wife & I can’t wait to welcome our baby Girl !! The Wop bout to have a daughter !" Gucci wrote in his caption.

The all-pink photos seem to resemble a similar look from their first son's gender reveal in 2020. At the time, Gucci wore a peacoat and Keyshia wore a feather-laced dress. The Davis' rocked the all-baby blue outfits during their event, which was held a few weeks before Ice was born. The founder of 1017 Global Music already has another son, Keitheon Davis, from his ex Sheena Evans. Meanwhile, Ka'oir has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Gucci and Keyshia have been together for over a decade. The Georgia native proposed to Keyshia in 2016 during an Atlanta Hawks game. They were married during an extravagant wedding held at the Four Seasons in Miami back in 2017. The happy couple documented their wedding journey during a 10-part series that aired on BET. In total, the entire ceremony and reception cost a whopping $1.7 million.

Congratulations to Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir and their growing family!

