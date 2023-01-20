Rutgers will bring a host of recruits on campus for a Tuesday visit. The visit will include a trip to the Rutgers vs Penn State basketball game tomorrow night as the recruits will be part of the student section for the sold-out game inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. There will be a mix of players from different classes and highlighting the class of 2024 will be four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.). Thomas is the No.129-ranked prospect in the 247Sports recruiting class of 2024 and he will be joined by another North Jersey parochial school standout in running back Yasin Willis of St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.).

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO