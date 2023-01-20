Read full article on original website
Rutgers bringing in a host of prospects for Tuesday visit
Rutgers will bring a host of recruits on campus for a Tuesday visit. The visit will include a trip to the Rutgers vs Penn State basketball game tomorrow night as the recruits will be part of the student section for the sold-out game inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. There will be a mix of players from different classes and highlighting the class of 2024 will be four-star defensive lineman Jordan Thomas of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.). Thomas is the No.129-ranked prospect in the 247Sports recruiting class of 2024 and he will be joined by another North Jersey parochial school standout in running back Yasin Willis of St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.).
It's time for another Big Ten showdown as Rutgers takes on Penn State tonight. Rutgers will take on Penn State as the Scarlet Knights look to get back on the winning track. Last time out, Rutgers dropped a 70-57 decision to Michigan State on the road. That loss ultimately dropped Rutgers out of the AP Top 25 following a No.23 ranking last week. Rutgers is 13-6 on the season and 5-3 in Big Ten play, which is good for sole possession of second place in the conference.
Details have emerged regarding the incident that led to Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas’ arrest early Monday morning. According to the report provided to Dawgs247 by UGA police, two officers were dispatched to McWhorter Hall at 11:58 p.m. on Sunday night due to a possible verbal altercation. One of the officers contacted a UGA employee, who informed the officer there was a loud argument coming from one of the rooms that had spilled out into the hallway before those involved in the argument returned to the room.
