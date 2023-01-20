ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO

Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
WISCONSIN STATE
freightwaves.com

Trucking demand falls faster than inventories in December

Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers’ Index – Inventory Levels, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: LMI.INVL, OTVI.USA. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) inventory level component increased from 55 to 57 from November to December, indicating inventory growth accelerated for the first time since the summer as trucking demand as measured by the Outbound Tender Volume Index fell. This divergent signal is an early sign that demand for goods is eroding faster than companies are expecting.
The Independent

Coal plants ordered to start warming up to supply electricity as cold snap bites

Three UK coal plants have been ordered to begin warming up in case they are needed for the country’s energy supply as the cold snap bites.National Grid ESO said it had given the instructions in light of forecasts showing electricity supply margins may be tighter than normal on Monday.It added it was also activating a live “demand flexibility service” – which allows the ESO to access additional flexibility when national demand is at its highest during peak winter days – between 5-6pm on Monday.Our forecasts show electricity supply margins are expected to be tighter than normal on Monday evening. We...
CBS San Francisco

First small modular nuclear reactor design certified for use in U.S.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor.The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license.It's the final determination that the design is acceptable for use so it can't be legally challenged during the licensing process when someone applies to build and operate...
WASHINGTON STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Soiling – a multibillion-dollar issue for the solar industry

Soiling – where PV modules become coated with dust, dirt, sand or snow and thus receive less sunlight – is still an underestimated problem for solar power systems. Specialized solutions are now available in the form of anti-soiling glass coatings, automated and manual cleaning products, and models to predict the ways to use them most economically. But our understanding of the issue is still evolving, particularly as PV systems move into new regions with different environmental conditions, and the technology itself continues to change and improve.
constructiondive.com

GM to invest nearly $1B in four manufacturing sites

General Motors will invest $918 million in four manufacturing sites to prepare them to produce the next generation of a gas-powered engine, as well as to support EV production, the automaker announced on Friday. The bulk of the money, $854 million, will be used to prepare machinery and operations to...
FLINT, MI
Washington Examiner

Summer warning: Gas over $4, oil at $180

Enjoy those slightly cheaper gas prices now because come summer, experts are predicting a huge price jump, likely back over $4 a gallon. Oil analyst Steven Kopits said that oil markets are being driven by changing factors, such as:. The war in Ukraine is likely to drive up demand. Second,...
Quartz

Why are US egg prices so high?

Another month, another food shortage. The latest hard-to-find item? Eggs. Usually a relatively affordable grocery staple, eggs have now turned into an expensive commodity. In December, egg prices soared 60% year-over-year, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. By comparison, food inflation generally is up 10.4% year-over-year during that same time. The cost of a dozen eggs in the US is now $4.25, up from a more reasonable $1.79 a year ago. These record high prices have led some opportunistic Americans to try smuggling cheaper eggs across the US-Mexico border to sell them for a profit.
Flying Magazine

G100UL Avgas Replacement Set to Soon Hit Pumps

GAMI stands at the ready to provide the GA industry with a high octane, unleaded fuel, said President Tim Roehl (right), seen here with GAMI co-founder George Braly (left). [Courtesy: GAMI]. We stand at the dawn of a new age for general aviation. For years, the industry standard fuel, 100LL,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
FLORIDA STATE
TechCrunch

Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky begins new ‘journey’ with Camino Partners

Lubetzky, founder and chairman of Camino Partners, built Kind up from just $5 million in initial investment and told TechCrunch he wants to help other companies do the same thing. He intends to deploy $350 million — funds he already has — into the next generation of transformative companies over the next five years, initially beginning with consumer brands.
One Green Planet

Startup Launches Plant-Based Hard Boiled Egg

A Texas-based startup, Crafty Counter, launched a revolutionary plant-based hard-boiled egg available at Whole Foods Nationwide. Crafty Counter launched the nut-based vegan hard-boiled egg called Hard Boiled WunderEggs. It is the first plant-based hard-boiled egg to be made in the United States and comes in a ready-to-eat six-pack. The WunderEggs...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Exec: Strong Culture Can Propel Sustainability Strategy

When building a sustainability action plan, companies should start by considering what they can best own and influence. Depending on their supply chain structure, category of goods and brand positioning, there are different issues and targets to take on and communication tactics to leverage. During the “Nothing to Hide: Full Transparency on Sustainability” panel at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show on Jan. 17, Levi Strauss & Co.’s chief sustainability officer Jeffrey Hogue explained how sustainability relates to company culture. “Sustainability is probably one of the biggest culture change jobs or change management jobs within a company,” he said. “And if you’re...

