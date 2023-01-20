ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

NBC Miami

Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities

A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun. James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Man accused of stalking Palm Beach County woman

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after being accused of stalking a woman in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 13, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic incident. The victim, who enacted Marsy's Law, told deputies that she has...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
MIRAMAR, FL
CBS Miami

Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed

MIAMI -- Cell phone video captured outside of the Publix in Oasis Plaza Saturday night shows the final moments of 44-year-old Alexander Arrington's life.In the video, Arrington is seen shooting a car multiple times.Police say that's what led to him being confronted by a security guard and eventually Homestead Police.The situation escalated and an off-duty, 30-year veteran, Miami Dade Police Officer identified as Francisco Moreno, intervened."This officer is sitting with his family, he's in the car waiting while his family is in there shopping, and he hears gunfire and it just goes back... you never know where it's going to...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
Click10.com

FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Catalytic Converter Theft Involves Gunfire

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 16. A 56-year-old female was the victim of Fraud – All Other on SW 65th St, reported on 01/12/2023. The total estimated loss was $31,245—fraud by claims of being in an intimate relationship to gain trust and launder money.
TAMARAC, FL
niceville.com

Florida man arrested in connection with cold case homicide

FLORIDA – A Florida man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that reportedly occurred in Clewiston in 2015, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Cold Case Homicide Unit last week arrested...
CLEWISTON, FL
cw34.com

Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

