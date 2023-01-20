Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
cw34.com
Man from Pompano Beach accused of shooting, killing woman back in August
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach who detectives say shot a killed a woman faces first-degree murder charges. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on August 14, 2021, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call at North Cypress Road and Copans Road. A...
iheart.com
Florida Deputy Caught Shoplifting, Gets One-Week Suspension, Keeps Job
This is a story about a deputy who did a Florida Man thing... and still kept his job with the police department. According to CBS-12, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and received a one-week suspension from his job with the department.
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities
A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun. James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Broward Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Woman Who was Shot, Crashed at Hospital
A Broward County man is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who was shot then crashed into a tree outside a hospital last year, authorities said. Irvin Delisma, 22, of Pompano Beach is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Anaysha Donjoie, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward Police search for man who stole $12000 worth of wigs from beauty store
Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives seek the public’s help locating a subject who robbed a beauty store taking approximately $12000 worth of wigs and other merchandise. According to reports BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near the 700 block of East Oakland...
Click10.com
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
WSVN-TV
MDPD: Person hospitalized after police-involved shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a police-involved shooting, according to police. The Miami-Dade Police Department said detectives were conducting surveillance regarding a fraud investigation at the Walden Pond Apartments along 213th Street and Northwest Ninth Place, Tuesday evening. They approached by...
cw34.com
Man accused of stalking Palm Beach County woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after being accused of stalking a woman in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 13, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic incident. The victim, who enacted Marsy's Law, told deputies that she has...
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
Police ID veteran Miami-Dade officer, man he shot and killed
MIAMI -- Cell phone video captured outside of the Publix in Oasis Plaza Saturday night shows the final moments of 44-year-old Alexander Arrington's life.In the video, Arrington is seen shooting a car multiple times.Police say that's what led to him being confronted by a security guard and eventually Homestead Police.The situation escalated and an off-duty, 30-year veteran, Miami Dade Police Officer identified as Francisco Moreno, intervened."This officer is sitting with his family, he's in the car waiting while his family is in there shopping, and he hears gunfire and it just goes back... you never know where it's going to...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of shooting, killing teacher on I-95 faces judge, enters not-guilty plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher. Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez,...
Click10.com
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Catalytic Converter Theft Involves Gunfire
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with the residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime events through January 16. A 56-year-old female was the victim of Fraud – All Other on SW 65th St, reported on 01/12/2023. The total estimated loss was $31,245—fraud by claims of being in an intimate relationship to gain trust and launder money.
WSVN-TV
Man in custody, deputy hospitalized after car thefts, BSO-involved crash at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was taken to the hospital following car thefts and a crash at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that ended with a man in handcuffs. Authorities said the chaotic chain of events started after they received a report of...
niceville.com
Florida man arrested in connection with cold case homicide
FLORIDA – A Florida man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that reportedly occurred in Clewiston in 2015, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Cold Case Homicide Unit last week arrested...
Woman Sues Walgreens Over Palm Beach County Shopping Cart Incident
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman claims she was critically injured in a shopping cart incident at a Palm Beach County Walgreens. She is now suing the Florida-based company. Nancy Fulk, who lives in St. Lucie County, says she was shopping at […]
WSVN-TV
Man accused in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The shooter responsible for killing a young teacher on a South Florida highway back in 2022, faced a judge. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was formally indicted Monday morning, and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges.
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
