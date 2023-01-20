BOISE — Last year, Marilyn Villagomez thought she would drop out of school. “At my previous school, I constantly avoided going to class,” Villagomez said. “I did not feel that the teachers cared about us. It was so big, there were so many students, it was almost impossible to make a connection with any of my teachers.” But Villagomez got a call one day asking her if she would like...

IDAHO STATE ・ 52 MINUTES AGO