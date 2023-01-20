Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
How Bills' Stefon Diggs responded to post-Bengals critics
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs had the spotlight up on him following his team’s exit from the NFL’s postseason. On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Bills 27-10 to send Diggs and the Bills packing in the divisional round. Late during the contest, Diggs appeared to get animated...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft 1.0 & Divisional Round recap
Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from the Divisional Round. The trio starts by breaking down the Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles games. Next, the guys focus on the Bengals-Bills and Cowboys-49ers games. For the rest of the show, the group analyzes Daniel Jeremiah's full first-round 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0.
NFL
Bills GM Brandon Beane has no issue with Stefon Diggs' frustrations after loss: 'He wants to win'
In the wake of a bitter season-ending loss, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs let his reactions and social media do his talking. Diggs was clearly upset in the aftermath of the Bills' 27-10 Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has no qualms with the fire he saw from Diggs.
NFL
NFL announces Super Bowl LVII officiating crew; five of eight officials have prior SB experience
With less than three weeks remaining until Super Bowl LVII, the NFL has announced the officiating crew for the season's biggest game. The following officials will oversee the final contest of the 2022 season, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12:. Referee: Carl...
NFL
Bengals defeat Bills, advance to AFC Championship Game to face Chiefs for second consecutive season
2022 · 14-4-0 Bengals dominate, eliminate need for neutral site next week. Cincinnati has a quarter-sized chip on its shoulder thanks to how the league chose to handle postseason-seeding scenarios, so it was no surprise that the Bengals reveled in their victory Sunday, which also included erasing the chances of a neutral-site AFC title game. Cincinnati will happily hit the road for Kansas City, but only after it sent Buffalo to the offseason in emphatic fashion. A little snow didn't hurt Joe Burrow, who completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He nearly had a third, but his connection with Ja'Marr Chase was overturned upon review. In the end, it didn't matter much, thanks to the Bengals' superiority at the point of attack, putting together scoring drives of nine, 10 and 12 plays. Joe Mixon racked up 105 yards and scored a touchdown on 20 carries, while Burrow was only sacked once, and Cincinnati converted 60% of its third-down attempts. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo added the Bills to his list of high-powered teams on which he's placed vice grips, holding Buffalo to 325 yards of offense and 4 of 12 on third down. Josh Allen rarely looked comfortable when dropping to pass, and Stefon Diggs ended with just four catches for 35 yards. Frustration reigned supreme for the Bills -- frustration manufactured by Anarumo and head coach Zac Taylor.
NFL
Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bills, Giants land wide receivers in Round 1
With the top 27 picks set for the 2023 NFL Draft, here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27. The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
NFL
12th annual NFL Honors: Date, time, location, how to watch and more
NFL Honors presented by Invisalign is a two-hour prime-time awards special that recognized the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 NFL season. The 12th annual NFL Honors will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET. Last year's award presentation was the first to be held on a Thursday, following a decade of celebrating the NFL's best on the night before Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 22
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 14-3-0 INJURIES. S Dean Marlowe (groin) did not return to the game versus the Bengals. S...
NFL
Ravens claim ex-Cowboy CB Trayvon Mullen, Lamar Jackson's cousin
As the Baltimore Ravens brace for another offseason attempting to lock up quarterback Lamar Jackson, they're adding a family member to the fold. The Ravens have claimed cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Mullen is Jackson's cousin and could also potentially provide some cornerback depth to the...
NFL
Bengals continue to prove doubters wrong: 'They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up'
The Cincinnati Bengals are done being counted out. Following Sunday's 27-10 shellacking of the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in a snowy Western New York, Bengals players released pent-up frustration after being doubted all week -- and all season. "They keep talking us down, and we'll keep showing up," wide receiver Ja'Marr...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Championship Sunday: Bengals, Eagles ride high; Bills, Cowboys bow out
And then there were four. Sure, we were hoping for perhaps a little more drama from the Divisional Round of the playoffs, but ultimately, we all get the desired result: The four best teams are left standing, each with a strong case for the Lombardi Trophy, all playing on one Sunday for a trip to the damn Super Bowl.
NFL
The First Read: Six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- We've arrived at the doorstep of determining who's playing in Super Bowl LVII, and there are some familiar faces involved in this coming weekend. All four teams left in the postseason -- Kansas City, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and San Francisco -- have played in the Super Bowl within the last six seasons. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season, the 49ers lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season, the Chiefs returned to Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season and the Bengals represented the AFC in Super Bowl LVI last season. It's not often that you get that many teams who understand how pressure-packed this round can be. It also speaks to how effectively those franchises have built their rosters and hired good coaches.
Comments / 0