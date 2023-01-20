Read full article on original website
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
House Democratic leader's daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer, spray-painting monument
Riley Dowell, the 23-year-old daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for allegedly spray-painting a monument and assaulting a police officer.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
U.S. may drop opposition to sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine - officials
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The United States, in a reversal, appears to be dropping its opposition to sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine and an announcement could come as soon as this week, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ukraine ousts several top officials amid anti-corruption push
Several top officials in the Ukrainian government were ousted from their positions on Monday and Tuesday in the largest anti-corruption sweep in Kyiv since the war with Russia began. The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, resigned on Monday, according to Telegram posts, which did not cite an official reason for the resignation.…
