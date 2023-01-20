ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vicky Ramsey French Deering
4d ago

Nickie will not let Diane off the hook. Jeremy and Diane will fly back to where they came from !!!!! Jack should be arrested because he stole !!!

19
Toni
4d ago

go Nickie they sent a man to jail and they did the crime.. If he gets out they will wish they were in prison

13
Victor Williams
4d ago

And they should, Jack was bogus for what he did to Nikki first Diane😤😤😤😤😤 Summer needs to "Snap out of it"

12
Related
soaphub.com

This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For

Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles

GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
SheKnows

Get the Cigars Ready! Young & Restless Fave Shemar Moore Is Going to Be a Dad to a Baby [Spoiler]

The former daytime star is excited to become a first-time father. Congratulations are in order for The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm). The S.W.A.T. star took to Instagram to confirm that he is going to be a first-time father. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven,” he shared, along with a video to celebrate the big event — and gender reveal. “Miracles happen… Here comes the best part of my life.”
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Pre-February sweeps: The Newman men are in crisis

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that the Newman men will be dealing with multiple crisis situations as pre-February sweeps prepare for even bigger drama. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will naturally be in rare form trying to control the lives of his sons and Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will deal with turmoil related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as well as in other areas of their lives.
SheKnows

The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans

Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
SheKnows

Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
soaphub.com

End Of The DAYS Road: Is Nicole Walker Finally Done With Eric?

Nicole Walker didn’t want to break up with Eric Brady on Days of our Lives. He’s the one who dumped her, blaming Nicole for talking Jada Hunter into aborting Eric’s baby. Days of our Lives Polling. So Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begrudgingly moved on. She and her daughter...
soaphub.com

Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Trio Back For Dramatic Story Arc

Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the Peacock soap. Death and dire condition of loved ones and the ensuing drama bring a trio of favorites back to the Salem fold. Lucas Adams arrives back in town as Tripp Johnson on Tuesday, January 17 to deal with the aftermath of Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) demise.

