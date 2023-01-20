ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Cops seek New Year’s Eve slasher in Greenwich Village

Surveillance footage of the suspect, cops say, slashed a man in Greenwich Village early in the morning on New Year’s Day. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking to identify the perpetrator behind a seemingly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Duo robs Manhattan smoke shop at gunpoint, amid larger wave: NYPD

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of crooks who robbed a Greenwich Village smoke shop at gunpoint, amid a spate of crimes targeting similar businesses. The duo struck at the smoke shop on Sixth Avenue near Waverly Place around 1:05 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
WRIC TV

Man arrested in 1994 strangulation deaths of a NYC mother, daughter

HARLEM, N.Y. (WPIX) — Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Monday, decades after a mother and her daughter were strangled to death inside a Harlem apartment. Larry Atkinson was arrested on murder charges in connection with the 1994 deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and Sharon Roberts, 27, officials said. The arrest was made using DNA evidence.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

70-year-old MTA worker randomly attacked by stranger on NYC subway

A deranged stranger struck a 70-year-old MTA dispatcher in the face with an umbrella in an unprovoked attack at a Manhattan subway station, police and transit officials said Monday. The worker — an MTA employee of 35 years — was inside the 34th Street-Hudson Yards No. 7 train station around 8:10 p.m. Sunday when a man randomly came up to her and hit her, authorities said.  “It’s my understanding that the dispatcher was leaving for lunch and she was struck by an [emotionally disturbed person] on the platform,” Subway Surface Supervisors Association President Michael Carrube told The Post. “The perpetrator hit her...
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Officer seen outside Apollo was taking social media video

NEW YORK -- New York City officials responded to questions Monday about an NYPD officer seen filming people as they left a Drake concert this weekend at the Apollo Theater. Video circulating on social media shows a Community Affairs officer holding a camera as concert goers exited the theater Sunday in Harlem. Some questioned how the footage will be used. Mayor Eric Adams said the NYPD was not spying on New Yorkers. "That was a safe event, it was a large event -- Drake back at the Apollo -- and we want that. We want our police and community involved, and those who are naysayers find reason to complain about everything, no matter what you do," the mayor said Monday. Police said the video was taken for social media purposes. They say it will be edited and posted online as soon as Tuesday. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train

NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

California gunman who killed 10, wounded 10 is dead

The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. California gunman who killed 10, wounded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled

An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
