Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Cops seek New Year’s Eve slasher in Greenwich Village
Surveillance footage of the suspect, cops say, slashed a man in Greenwich Village early in the morning on New Year’s Day. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking to identify the perpetrator behind a seemingly...
Duo robs Manhattan smoke shop at gunpoint, amid larger wave: NYPD
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a pair of crooks who robbed a Greenwich Village smoke shop at gunpoint, amid a spate of crimes targeting similar businesses. The duo struck at the smoke shop on Sixth Avenue near Waverly Place around 1:05 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to […]
NYC scammer steals thousands of dollars from good Samaritans who lent phone: police
A man stole thousands of dollars from two people who lent him their phones after he told them a bogus story about being locked out of his apartment, police said.
2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD
Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
Chaos at NYC hotel-turned-shelter ends with 2 brothers stabbed by security worker
Three men started throwing glass bottles at a stranger in a Manhattan hotel being used as a city shelter over the weekend, hitting a security worker — who retaliated by stabbing two of the men with shards of broken glass, police said.
WRIC TV
Man arrested in 1994 strangulation deaths of a NYC mother, daughter
HARLEM, N.Y. (WPIX) — Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Monday, decades after a mother and her daughter were strangled to death inside a Harlem apartment. Larry Atkinson was arrested on murder charges in connection with the 1994 deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and Sharon Roberts, 27, officials said. The arrest was made using DNA evidence.
Driver hits NYPD officer while fleeing Bronx traffic stop, suspect at-large
A driver hit a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in the Bronx on Tuesday, according to the NYPD. Officers pulled over a black Mercedes Benz for a traffic violation around 5:20 p.m. near East 173rd Street and Clay Avenue in Claremont.
Police: Suspects steal unmarked police car, crash it by Bruckner Expressway
Sources tell Eyewitness News that two of four people of interest are being questioned.
Man urinating in Manhattan subway fatally struck by train after falling onto tracks
A man was fatally struck by a train early Tuesday after he fell on to the tracks at a Manhattan subway while urinating, authorities said.
70-year-old MTA worker randomly attacked by stranger on NYC subway
A deranged stranger struck a 70-year-old MTA dispatcher in the face with an umbrella in an unprovoked attack at a Manhattan subway station, police and transit officials said Monday. The worker — an MTA employee of 35 years — was inside the 34th Street-Hudson Yards No. 7 train station around 8:10 p.m. Sunday when a man randomly came up to her and hit her, authorities said. “It’s my understanding that the dispatcher was leaving for lunch and she was struck by an [emotionally disturbed person] on the platform,” Subway Surface Supervisors Association President Michael Carrube told The Post. “The perpetrator hit her...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NYPD: Officer seen outside Apollo was taking social media video
NEW YORK -- New York City officials responded to questions Monday about an NYPD officer seen filming people as they left a Drake concert this weekend at the Apollo Theater. Video circulating on social media shows a Community Affairs officer holding a camera as concert goers exited the theater Sunday in Harlem. Some questioned how the footage will be used. Mayor Eric Adams said the NYPD was not spying on New Yorkers. "That was a safe event, it was a large event -- Drake back at the Apollo -- and we want that. We want our police and community involved, and those who are naysayers find reason to complain about everything, no matter what you do," the mayor said Monday. Police said the video was taken for social media purposes. They say it will be edited and posted online as soon as Tuesday.
Stepfather released after questioning for death of Bronx boy, 15, following dispute
A 15-year-old boy died Monday after he was found unresponsive at his Bronx apartment, and police are questioning his stepfather in the case, sources said Tuesday.
17 injured, 1 critically, in Brooklyn fire after deadly weekend in NYC
A residential fire in Brooklyn on Monday morning injured 17 people, including a resident who was critically injured, officials said after fires killed multiple people, including a boy, in the city over the weekend.
fox5ny.com
Fox News meteorologist attacked on subway train
NEW YORK - FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz is recovering from a brutal subway attack in New York City. Klotz was riding a train early on Sunday morning when he say a group of four teenagers smoking marijuana on the train and allegedly trying to light a passenger's hair on fire.
NBC New York
Man Face-Punched on Manhattan Subway in Teen Weed Confrontation: Sources
A man aboard a Manhattan subway overnight suffered a brutal beatdown from a group of teenagers after reportedly asking them to stop smoking on the train, law enforcement sources said. The 37-year-old straphanger was riding a southbound No. 1 train shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday when he noticed the high...
pix11.com
California gunman who killed 10, wounded 10 is dead
The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting. California gunman who killed 10, wounded...
DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled
An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
Comments / 0