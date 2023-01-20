Read full article on original website
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Jacks Denied By Narrow Margins In Comeback Bid Against EGF
A controversial waved off tying goal in the third period left Bemidji boys hockey painfully short of coming from 3-0 down in an eventual 4-2 loss to East Grand Forks on Saturday at the Bemidji Community Arena as part of Bemidji Hockey Fights Cancer Day. Both teams opened with disciplined...
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Alex First Period Flurry Leaves Bemidji Girls Behind
Three goals surrendered in a 1:20 span during the first period were too much for Bemidji to overcome in a 5-2 loss to Alexandria in an important Section 8AA girls hockey matchup on Saturday as part of Bemidji Hockey Fights Cancer Day. The game carried great significance both on and...
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Second-Half Surge Gives Jacks First Section Win
Bemidji girls basketball shook off recent second-half struggles to turn a four-point halftime lead into a 44-31 win against Brainerd on Friday at the Bemidji High School Fieldhouse for its first Section 8AAAA victory of the season. The Jacks and Warriors both entered Friday’s game with similar profiles in recent...
94.3 Jack FM
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
Minnesota Bar & Grill Up For Sale Near Lake Vermilion For $475,000
A turn-key business opportunity is up for sale in Northern Minnesota. It's a bar and grill, but it's so big that it's actually been used for events as well. The place has hosted weddings, private parties, and class reunions. The building is currently The Crescent Bar & Grill. It's located...
northernnewsnow.com
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
A Grand Rapids couple sustained life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on Thursday, January 19 at 3:34 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Wilson was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 2. He pulled out of the intersection to travel eastbound when his pickup was struck by an SUV driven by 85-year-old Denton Frazier of Grand Rapids.
