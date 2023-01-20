Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Second-Half Surge Gives Jacks First Section Win
Bemidji girls basketball shook off recent second-half struggles to turn a four-point halftime lead into a 44-31 win against Brainerd on Friday at the Bemidji High School Fieldhouse for its first Section 8AAAA victory of the season. The Jacks and Warriors both entered Friday’s game with similar profiles in recent...
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Alex First Period Flurry Leaves Bemidji Girls Behind
Three goals surrendered in a 1:20 span during the first period were too much for Bemidji to overcome in a 5-2 loss to Alexandria in an important Section 8AA girls hockey matchup on Saturday as part of Bemidji Hockey Fights Cancer Day. The game carried great significance both on and...
kbunsportsradio.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Jacks Denied By Narrow Margins In Comeback Bid Against EGF
A controversial waved off tying goal in the third period left Bemidji boys hockey painfully short of coming from 3-0 down in an eventual 4-2 loss to East Grand Forks on Saturday at the Bemidji Community Arena as part of Bemidji Hockey Fights Cancer Day. Both teams opened with disciplined...
WDIO-TV
Denfeld boy’s hockey falls to Warroad, Hermantown shutout by St. Thomas Academy
The Duluth Denfeld Hunters boy’s hockey team hosted Warroad on Saturday, a team that has gone a perfect 15-0 this season. The Hunters came into the game winners in six of their last eight games, although last year Warroad skated away with a 9-1 victory. On Saturday it was...
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
northernnewsnow.com
Teenager struck by car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon
HIBBING, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car in Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. A Chrysler was traveling westbound on 37th Street and the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the northbound shoulder of...
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
A Grand Rapids couple sustained life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on Thursday, January 19 at 3:34 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Wilson was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 2. He pulled out of the intersection to travel eastbound when his pickup was struck by an SUV driven by 85-year-old Denton Frazier of Grand Rapids.
Warning! Don’t Get Scammed By ‘Local’ Ice Dam Removal Companies In Duluth
I'm sure there are plenty of really good contractors and companies that provide ice dam services in the Northland. Unfortunately, that's not what happened to a friend of mine. He thought he was hiring a local company he could trust, but it turned out to be a nightmarish, expensive, and disappointing situation.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
WDIO-TV
DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace
The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
FOX 21 Online
DEDA Denies Duluth Business Owner’s Proposal To Redevelop Former Kozy Building
DULUTH, Minn. – A Duluth business owner has been shot down with his proposal to restore and develop the condemned former Kozy building in downtown Duluth, also known as the historic Pastoret Terrace. The city of Duluth issued a press release Friday about the decision: “The Duluth Economic Development...
Comments / 0