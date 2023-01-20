Read full article on original website
42-year-old Louisville man dies 2 weeks after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane.
Coroner identifies man, 38, killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old Louisville man who died last week after being hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Robert Patterson died of blunt force injuries at the scene. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a...
Sellersburg man arrested after shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Teenage employee shot during attempted robbery at McDonald's on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage employee at McDonald's on Preston Highway was shot after an attempted robbery on Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business on Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Newburg around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 Park Hill neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two years after 19-year-old Karliegh Miller was shot to death in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood, the suspect in the case has entered a plea agreement on Tuesday. According to the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney office, Demond Haynes pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was originally charged...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family has confirmed that a second person has died following a tragic incident involving a falling sign blown on top of a car on Thursday in Elizabethtown. Lloyd Curtis, the husband of Lillian Curtis, died in the hospital on Monday morning, according to Curtis’ granddaughter Amy...
Columbia woman dies after sign crashes on top of car in Elizabethtown
A Columbia woman passed away after a restaurant sign in Elizabethtown fell on top of a car she was in during a wind storm last week. According to reports, 72-year-old Lillian Curtis was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later passed away at the hospital. Lillian was in...
Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Coroner: Man killed in 'industrial accident' at LG&E Mill Creek Plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died while working at a Louisville Gas & Electric facility late Monday night, according to the Jefferson County coroner's office. Michael Sallengs, 41, was killed around 11:45 p.m. at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway, the office said. The cause of death...
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
Louisville police searching for missing 29-year-old endangered man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for an endangered 29-year-old man. Carl Battle went missing from the Shawnee neighborhood. Police said he was last seen on Jan. 10. He is 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweat...
KSP in contact with family of missing mother Andrea Knabel after human remains found in Boyle County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family of missing mother Andrea Knabel says they're in contact with Kentucky State Police again, after a new set of human remains found in Boyle County Friday night. Andrea Knabel was last seen in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, 2019, near a family member's...
Man taken to hospital after being shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and East Chestnut Street around 10 p.m. Ellis said the man was alert and conscious when police arrived.
Boyle County human remains still unidentified, Louisville family believes ID could come this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman say remains found in Boyle County several days ago could be identified sometime this week. According to a release from Kentucky State Police on Jan. 20, the KSP Post in Richmond was contacted about possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The investigation indicated skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville. That's about 75 miles from downtown Louisville.
Family waiting for answers after Denny's sign crushes car, kills 72-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two family members who were inside a car that was crushed by a sign in Elizabethtown were released from the hospital, but they're far from okay. On Thursday afternoon, Lillian Curtis, 72, died after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of a Denny's. Lillian, her husband Lloyd and her daughter Mary Graham were all inside a car that was crushed by the sign on Mulberry Street.
