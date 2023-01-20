On today’s Days of our Lives, Eric Brady honors his deceased mother by doing the exact opposite of what she’d previously begged of him. In addition to Eric’s downward spiral, self-obsessed Allie (Lindsay Arnold) made waves, Will (Chandler Massey) wondered whether or not he should pursue his dream, Johnny (Carson Boatman) got the drop on, and the last word with Tripp (Lucas Addams), and John Black reflected on a life well lived with his beloved. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.

