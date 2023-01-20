A Quebec court on Tuesday ruled that a Montreal man who had penned an antisemitic article for a neo-Nazi website was guilty of promoting hatred of Jews. Gabriel Sohier-Chaput was found guilty on one count of willfully promoting hate for writing an article in 2017 for the Daily Stormer in which he called for “non-stop Nazism, everywhere, until the very streets are flooded with the tears of our enemies.”

