Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
A Connecticut business owner named her new breakfast spot 'Woke' as a pun. But then some conservative residents mistook the name and complained.
Carmen Quiroga opened Woke Breakfast & Coffee in Coventry, CT, and said the name was meant to convey "Wake up and have a coffee."
A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher
The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
British opera singer creates work to reveal humanity of enslaved ancestors
Insurrection: A Work in Progress by Peter Brathwaite will highlight folk traditions as a form of resistance
Cleveland Jewish News
Helping Jerusalem’s needy elderly find work, meaning and sustenance
Hand-in-hand, an older couple shuffles into Yad LaKashish’s Jerusalem stone compound across the street from the capital’s city hall. They navigate their way, each to a separate workroom, and prepare to start the day. “Buenos dias!” says another elderly gent as he heads to another part of the building, which dates back to 1880. He is an immigrant from Argentina.
Cleveland Jewish News
Grigory Kanovich, award-winning author who chronicled Lithuanian Jewry, dies at 93
(JTA) — Grigory Kanovich, a Lithuanian-born Jew and award winning author who endeavored to tell the story of his people despite Soviet pressure, died on Friday at 93 in his home in Tel Aviv. Kanovich’s repertoire includes more than 30 plays and screenplays, a dozen novels and several collections...
Cleveland Jewish News
Montreal author of antisemitic article found guilty of promoting hate
A Quebec court on Tuesday ruled that a Montreal man who had penned an antisemitic article for a neo-Nazi website was guilty of promoting hatred of Jews. Gabriel Sohier-Chaput was found guilty on one count of willfully promoting hate for writing an article in 2017 for the Daily Stormer in which he called for “non-stop Nazism, everywhere, until the very streets are flooded with the tears of our enemies.”
Cleveland Jewish News
New technology connects ancient stele with King David—but not everyone agrees
Using state-of-the-art digital imaging techniques, researchers have concluded that the “Mesha Stele,” which dates to the ninth century BCE and bears a Canaanite inscription in the name of King Mesha of Moab, does indeed contain a reference to the biblical King David. The finding is the latest development...
Church camping movement seeks to spread the word far and wide
‘Champing’ has had a record year with people bedding down in churches across England and Wales while throwing a lifeline to these historic buildings
Cleveland Jewish News
Sports journalist Emily Austin brings her ‘A game’ in defense of Israel
Social media influencer and popular sports journalist Emily Austin, 21, was outspoken in her love for Israel at the 8th National Summit of Israeli-American Council (IAC) in Austin, Texas. “I live for my truth,” Austin told JNS. “When I entered the entertainment industry, I realized that so many people had...
Comments / 0