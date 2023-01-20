Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Get the Cigars Ready! Young & Restless Fave Shemar Moore Is Going to Be a Dad to a Baby [Spoiler]
The former daytime star is excited to become a first-time father. Congratulations are in order for The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm). The S.W.A.T. star took to Instagram to confirm that he is going to be a first-time father. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven,” he shared, along with a video to celebrate the big event — and gender reveal. “Miracles happen… Here comes the best part of my life.”
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally Confesses---Billy And Adam Fight -- Jeremy And Diane Kiss
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of January 16 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will finally come clean about being pregnant with Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). She Knows Soaps reports that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will get into a showdown over Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan).
The Young and the Restless Pre-February sweeps: The Newman men are in crisis
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that the Newman men will be dealing with multiple crisis situations as pre-February sweeps prepare for even bigger drama. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will naturally be in rare form trying to control the lives of his sons and Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will deal with turmoil related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as well as in other areas of their lives.
Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?
Days of Our Lives has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and has become a staple in the world of daytime television. The show has seen many characters come and go, but some have left a lasting impression on viewers.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily and Summer devastate Billy and Kyle
Friday on The Young and the Restless two couples Skyle and Blily are in a fight for survival. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has been trying to let Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) down easy and he said he was going to fight for them. The duo went to counseling only to find out what viewers have known for quite some time. The only thing this couple really had in common is the fact that they were working together for Chancellor-Winters. Without that connection since Billy quit his job they have been drifting apart.
Mishael Morgan Finally Weighs In On Her Surprising The Young And The Restless Exit
Mishael Morgan was a mainstay on "The Young and the Restless" from 2013 to 2022 (via Soap Central). She originated the role of brash and sassy Hilary Curtis and went on to have a great deal of success with that character. However, after Hilary was abruptly killed off, Morgan returned to the soap as her powerhouse attorney twin sister, Amanda Sinclair, which she played until her exit late last year (via Soaps.com). Prior to that, the actor's appearances on the show gradually became less frequent, leaving many viewers questioning her status on the soap.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
SheKnows
Sally Is Rocked by the Results of Her Pregnancy Test — and Phyllis Runs Into Diane
At Crimson Lights, Adam is modest when Jack crows about the great progress he’s made since coming to Jabot. He thanks him again for the opportunity They go over Jack’s family being opposed, and the Abbott insists it’s water under the bridge. Just then, Jeremy Stark walks in and Jack grimaces as he heads to the patio. Jack tells Adam that guy is a thorn in his side. It’s not business, it’s personal — he’s someone Diane used to know and wants to forget.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Lands in the Hospital After Suffering an Excruciating Injury
We’re taking some time out today to send Days of Our Lives vet Galen Gering (Rafe) our get well wishes. Apparently the actor had some sort of mishap last week, which landed him in the hospital with three broken ribs on Friday, January 6. A photo from his social media below, which was reposted by Stabi Nation, showed Gering lying in a bed with the caption, “Life sure can change quickly.”
‘The Young and the Restless’: 3 Characters Who Could Be Returning in 2023
'The Young and the Restless' could be seeing more beloved characters return in 2023 in time for the show's 50th anniversary.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Returns, Phyllis Is Propositioned, Victor’s Busted, and, Um, Who’s the New Hottie in Genoa City?
Nick wonders what his father is up to now. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 23- 27, Phyllis and Tucker continue to find themselves in each other’s orbit. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Victor has been trying to bring Adam back...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?
With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
SheKnows
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
‘The Young and the Restless’ 2023: Ally Reunites and 4 Other Predictions
'The Young and the Restless' predictions for 2023 reveal that there will be shake-ups for many Genoa City couples.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Trio Back For Dramatic Story Arc
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the Peacock soap. Death and dire condition of loved ones and the ensuing drama bring a trio of favorites back to the Salem fold. Lucas Adams arrives back in town as Tripp Johnson on Tuesday, January 17 to deal with the aftermath of Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) demise.
'The Young and the Restless' Star Doug Davidson Speaks Out About Rumors Of Paul Williams' Death
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the writers could be considering killing off an iconic character for the 50th- anniversary episode, which will air in March. Doug Davidson, the actor who plays Paul Williams, tweeted that if the writers kill off his character, it would be "hurtful" and wouldn't answer any questions about Paul.
soaphub.com
End Of The DAYS Road: Is Nicole Walker Finally Done With Eric?
Nicole Walker didn’t want to break up with Eric Brady on Days of our Lives. He’s the one who dumped her, blaming Nicole for talking Jada Hunter into aborting Eric’s baby. Days of our Lives Polling. So Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begrudgingly moved on. She and her daughter...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nina Finds a Way to Screw Up Even a Good Deed — How, Girl? How?
It should have been so simple. By taking a moment to prioritize her actions, General Hospital‘s Nina could have not only done the right thing but proved once and for all that her heart is in the right place. Instead, she used the truth about her newly-discovered connection to Willow as a bludgeon with which to do more harm than good.
Comments / 0