A.V. Club
Anne Hathaway wanted to make Eileen as a reaction to a creepy question she got as a teenager
Director William Oldroyd’s Eileen just premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival, and Anne Hathaway—who leads the film with Thomasin McKenzie—used the occasion to talk about how the film connects to a very creepy experience she had when she first started acting as a teenager. As...
A.V. Club
Well, at least Mitch Winehouse is happy with the Back To Black biopic
Does father know best? Mitch Winehouse’s critics would probably disagree. Production on Sam Taylor-Johnson’s new Amy Winehouse biopic, Back To Black, has begun, and fans have taken issue with the images that have circulated so far. Yet Mitch—who, as both a parent and administrator of his late daughter’s estate, gave the film his full support—has no issue with the movie so far.
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
A.V. Club
How Andrea Riseborough's last-minute Oscar campaign for To Leslie cinched her a nomination
Of all the surprises that happened with this year’s Oscar nominations, one of the buzzier ones is the Best Actress nomination for Andrea Riseborough. Her eleventh-hour, word-of-mouth Oscar campaign for her performance in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie was a success, with her name sitting amongst fellow nominees Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, and Ana de Armas.
A.V. Club
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis must be fine, because Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast
Earlier this month, insiders claimed that production on Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis—the filmmaker’s ultimate dream project and one that he’s paying for with his own money—had essentially descended into complete chaos. The director himself later denied that anything was going wrong, saying that his haters should “just wait and see” and that his film (because of it’s “great” cast) was going to end up being “beautiful.”
A.V. Club
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh; Austin Butler; Angela Bassett Photo: John Sciulli; Jeff Kravitz; Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images) Happy Oscar nomination day, everyone! Oh, to think of all the good little actors and filmmakers waking at the crack of a California dawn to discover they’re a newly-minted Academy Award nominee. The nominations for the 95th annual Oscars—which air March 12 on ABC—were announced on Tuesday by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and All Quiet On The Western Front were among the year’s favorite films to receive recognition from the industry.
A.V. Club
The whole Girls Trip cast is returning for a Ghana-set sequel
One thing about real friends: even if you piss yourself while suspended in a harness above a street party, they’ll invite you along to the next big vacation. The four lifelong best friends at the center of hit comedy Girls Trip are no exception to this rule, as a newly-confirmed sequel gives them a chance to prove their ride-or-die mettle.
A.V. Club
Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Michelle Yeoh among historic firsts for 2023 Oscar nominations
The Oscar nominations are here, and the list is gratifyingly full of firsts. Quite literally: 16 of the 20 acting nominees are first-timers. But many of the nominations represent firsts not just on an individual basis, but also on a larger scale. Among the year’s historic firsts and record-breakers are cinema mainstays like John Williams, Angela Bassett, and Michelle Yeoh.
A.V. Club
Infinity Pool review: Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth go off the deep end
It’s a little perfect that Infinity Pool, written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg, makes its debut just as the topic of “nepo babies” (those given unfair professional advantage through family connections) is a feverishly trending topic. It’s not wholly unreasonable to question who gets the keys to our collective cultural ship, but in the case of David Cronenberg and his son, Brandon, it’s clear that not since Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach began penning piano tunes like his old man, Johann Sebastian, has there been a more exciting father-son dynasty in the arts.
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed review – Nan Goldin takes on big pharma
The part of the Sackler family behind the company Purdue Pharma have become notorious for their addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin which blighted innumerable American lives, while the Sacklers culturewashed the resulting colossal profits with conceited museum donations. There was hardly a museum in any first world capital city that didn’t salute their narcissism with a “Sackler wing” or a “Sackler courtyard”. Their story was first substantially told by the New Yorker’s investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe in his book Empire of Pain.
A.V. Club
Dude, Neil Patrick Harris returns to TV to find out How I Met Your Father
Fans of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, were in for a legendary treat last night. Toward the end of the episode, HIMYM star Neil Patrick Harris returned for a brief cameo. Thankfully for those interested in seeing more of his womanizing ways, it doesn’t seem like a one-off.
A.V. Club
Teen Wolf: The Movie review: Convoluted reboot lacks bite
Teen Wolf: The Movie is many things, but despite veteran director Russell Mulcahy’s brisk professionalism, a movie is not one of them. Like the series it’s based on, this fantasy project about werewolves and demons and reawakened intellectual property has the rhythm of an old-school TV soap, with most scenes ending on a note of irresolution or incompletion. It’s shot like TV, too, in basic master scene coverage that’s occasionally punctuated by a jump scare or a fight.
A.V. Club
The Bachelor season 27 premiere has a glaring lack of David Puddy
The premiere of a new season of The Bachelor—two hours of being waterboarded by workout montages and wannabe influencers professing their love for a man they haven’t even met yet—is always a little bit of a mindfuck. Our new bachelor is Zach Shallcross, and the recurring line of the contestants’ gushing intros was that he has “kind eyes.” Several of the women also refer to themselves as “the future Mrs. Shallcross,” which does not exactly roll off the tongue.
A.V. Club
We need to talk about that tendril kiss on The Last Of Us
[Spoiler warning: The following discusses events from the second episode of the first season of The Last Of Us. If you haven’t seen it, you may want to wait until you have before reading on.]. Whether you’ve played the game or not, the end of “Infected”—the second episode of...
A.V. Club
The guy who makes comic book movies says that people will never get sick of comic book movies
If you were to ask Ronald McDonald if he thinks people will ever get tired of eating hamburgers, what would he say? Would it be anything other than no? His whole life is dedicated to selling hamburgers, so why would he be anything but bullish on their future? It’s important to him that people not only still buy hamburgers, but that they believe he is still invested in the future of hamburgers.
A.V. Club
Violent Night 2
You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, we’re telling you: Santa Claus will kill you. At least the Santa Claus played by David Harbour in the surprise holiday smash Violent Night will. Unfortunately for terrorist grinches looking to disrupt Christmas with their Christmas-stealing ways, those rules continue to apply. Per The Wrap, director Tommy Wirkola confirmed that he was toiling away at a sequel.
A.V. Club
Austin Butler just wishes Lisa Marie Presley was here to see this
Of the dozen-plus first-time Oscar nominees anointed on Tuesday, did anyone work harder for it than Austin Butler? Not only did he painstakingly reproduce Elvis Presley’s accent (permanently changing the architecture of his mouth, as Butler himself might put it) and learn how to sing to mimic The King’s performances, but he also ingratiated himself with Presley’s actual family, who supported him on his awards season spree. Lisa Marie Presley died shortly after cheering him on to a Golden Globes win. And now that Butler has secured the Academy Award nod, it’s Elvis’ daughter who’s on his mind.
