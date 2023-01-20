Get a look at the underground world of Calyx in this trailer for Techtonica, an upcoming first-person factory automation game. A demo for Techtonica is available now on Steam. In Techtonica, the underground of Calyx has much to be discovered. Strangely glowing flora scatter the cavern floor, walls, and ceilings. Defunct mining equipment lies rusting, its technology waiting to be scanned to unlock recipes and upgrades. If you want to explore everything Calyx has to offer, you’ll need to get to work destructing the terrain around you, building machines and researching upgrades to get the tools and resources you need to keep delving into the planet’s mysteries.

8 HOURS AGO