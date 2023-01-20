Read full article on original website
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
HBM vs. MP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with HudBay Minerals (HBM) and MP Materials Corp. (MP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q4 Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
ONEOK (OKE) Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.82), with the stock changing hands as low as $61.42 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
2 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings This Week
This week’s earnings will be important for investors to get a clearer picture of the outlook for many larger-cap stocks that are crucial to the broader stock market and economy. With that being said, here are two stocks investors shouldn’t overlook and may want to consider buying going into...
Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, IHI
In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Allogene Therapeutics, up about 14.5% and shares of Gossamer Bio, up about 13.1% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
Royce & Associates Lp Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 718,763 shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL). This represents 6.07% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1,028,375 shares and 9.15% of the company, a decrease...
Herc Holdings (HRI) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
IEF: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IEF) where we have detected an approximate $197.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 241,300,000 to 243,300,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IEF, versus its 200 day moving average:
Chico's FAS (CHS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $5.20 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%. Heading into today, shares of...
Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2023: PCAR,LGMK,MGA,MG.TO
Consumer stocks have turned narrowly higher in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%. In company news, PACCAR (PCAR) rose 7.3% after the commercial truck manufacturer reported Q4 net income of $2.64 per...
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds IWM
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 34 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that iShares Trust - iShares Russell 2000 ETF (Symbol: IWM) was held by 19 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.89, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial real estate...
Will Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Lantheus Holdings (LNTH), which belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. This diagnostic imaging company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when...
Here's Why Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
The price trend for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) has been bearish lately and the stock has lost 8.2% over the past week. However, the formation of a hammer chart pattern in its last trading session indicates that the stock could witness a trend reversal soon, as bulls might have gained significant control over the price to help it find support.
Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP)
Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial LLC has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners Class A (PWP). This represents 0.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 1,493,979 shares and 7.06% of the company, a...
Xerox (XRX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX will report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before the bell. The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%. Expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is...
Wayfair (W) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.14, changing hands as high as $59.39 per share. Wayfair Inc shares are currently trading up about 23% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of W shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
