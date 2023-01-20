Read full article on original website
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
Hollywood Walk of Fame star for broadcaster Strahan unveiled
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring “Good Morning America” anchor and “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan. NFL linebacker turned actor and “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews and Constance Schwartz were among those joining Strahan at the ceremony at 6918 Hollywood Blvd., between Highland and Orange avenues.
‘You Asked For It’: Stephen Colbert Gets 'Mean' In Scathing Reply To George Santos
The late-night host burns Santos over his latest wild claim.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Priscilla Presley eulogizes daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland with poem written by granddaughter
A large crowd of family, friends and public mourners gathered Sunday in front of the famed Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, for the memorial service of Lisa Marie Presley, the sole daughter of late singer Elvis Presley. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, spoke briefly and quietly, reading a poem...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Angela Bassett snags Marvel's first acting Oscar nomination
Angela Bassett's powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. While it was not her first nomination, (Bassett was received a best actress nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rita Moreno recounts flirty locker room story from '80 for Brady' set for Kelly Clarkson
In case you were wondering, Rita Moreno very much has still got her groove. The Oscar winner, 91, appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Monday with her "80 for Brady" co-stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin, where Moreno told a story from the set that had everyone howling.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Brendan Fraser's 7 best roles before his Oscar-nominated turn in 'The Whale'
While it's true that everyone enjoys a good comeback story, it would be simplistic to say that's the only reason people are loving on Brendan Fraser so much right now. Yes, it's lovely to see him continue to get accolades and recognition for his emotional turn in last year's somber drama "The Whale," culminating in an Oscar nomination on Tuesday. But, in truth, people have always loved this actor, from his early days in zany films like 1992's "Encino Man" (which put him on the map) up until when he largely stepped away from major motion pictures around a decade ago.
