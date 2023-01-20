ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hollywood Walk of Fame star for broadcaster Strahan unveiled

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring “Good Morning America” anchor and “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan. NFL linebacker turned actor and “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews and Constance Schwartz were among those joining Strahan at the ceremony at 6918 Hollywood Blvd., between Highland and Orange avenues.
Angela Bassett snags Marvel's first acting Oscar nomination

Angela Bassett's powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. While it was not her first nomination, (Bassett was received a best actress nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in...
Brendan Fraser's 7 best roles before his Oscar-nominated turn in 'The Whale'

While it's true that everyone enjoys a good comeback story, it would be simplistic to say that's the only reason people are loving on Brendan Fraser so much right now. Yes, it's lovely to see him continue to get accolades and recognition for his emotional turn in last year's somber drama "The Whale," culminating in an Oscar nomination on Tuesday. But, in truth, people have always loved this actor, from his early days in zany films like 1992's "Encino Man" (which put him on the map) up until when he largely stepped away from major motion pictures around a decade ago.
