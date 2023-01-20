Read full article on original website
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
SpokAnimal's Bark It Market Thrift Store announces closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal's Bark It Market will be closing permanently, the shelter shared in a Facebook post on Monday. Ahead of the closure, the thrift store will be holding a massive sale Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bark It Market said they are thankful...
Salvation Army Spokane asking for clothing donations for local shelters
SPOKANE, Wash. — Salvation Army Spokane is asking for help providing clothes to local shelters in the area. The Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) and Cannon shelters were recently added, and Spokane Salvation Army is asking for gently used or new clothes for them to wear. Some of the kinds of clothing they are asking for include the following:...
NonStop Local KHQ to hold telethon to support memorial for University of Idaho victims
SPOKANE, Wash – NonStop Local KHQ will hold a telethon Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to help University of Idaho students raise money for a memorial, honoring the four victims that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November. ASUI and Vandal Solutions, both U of I student organizations, have teamed together to sell Vandal Strong bracelets. You can purchase four for $6 from anywhere across the U.S. Olivia Niemi and Caitlin Lanterman are spearheading the project and say it’s a great way to honor and remember the students. “It gives people a sense of purpose. There’s so much going on and people just want a way to support and give back,” Niemi said. It provides something physical for students to grieve and remember Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, according to Lanterman. “It gives us something living and breathing and a place to celebrate, honor, and remember our friends,” Lanterman said.
Spokane County issues response to restraining order surrounding I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane County has issued a response to Jewels Helping Hands and Disability Rights Washington's motion for a preliminary injunction surrounding the I-90 homeless camp. Ultimately, the County requested the temporary restraining order to be lifted and for the motion for preliminary injunction to be denied.
Coeur d'Alene Vacation Rental Alliance opposes STR proposal
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance said Monday it "vehemently opposes" the city of Coeur d'Alene's latest proposal to deal with short-term rental properties, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The city's proposal includes a one-year permit cap after March 1 and fines of up to $5,000 for...
Spokane council blasted for hiring spouse of member as policy advisor
(The Center Square) – The Spokane Good Government Alliance is calling out the city council for appointing the husband of one of its members to serve as a policy advisor despite “a history of misconduct.” “This is nepotism at its finest,” said John Estey, executive director of the coalition of businesses and community members that formed in 2019 to serve as a watchdog group. “It’s bad enough that [Christopher] Wright...
Spokane Public Schools reflect on lessons learned from false threats
SPOKANE, Wash — After a series of false threats forced schools in Spokane to evacuate in December, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has been assessing how they'll handle similar situations in the future. School leaders have met with law enforcement, students and staff about the serious concerns raised during those...
Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
Spokane Chinese Association reacts to mass shooting in Monterey Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Lunar New Year celebration was torn apart by violence after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. The news of the shooting not only affected people in Southern California, but those living right...
Spokane Sheriff in Nation's Capital to Address Social Media's Role in Fentanyl Trafficking
Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels will join a roundtable discussion Wednesday in the nation’s capital about the role that social media platforms play in the fentanyl trafficking crisis. “Fentanyl is now being mixed with every controlled substance – that’s how big of a problem we have,” he said....
2 people injured in North Spokane crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
Students react to Spokane Public Schools incident response
Spokane Public Schools gave their statement on what happened after a fake threat affected Lewis and Clark High School. Now, the community gives their response.
Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to around 138 people
According to WSDOT, Camp Hope is down to about 138 people now, down 60 from their previous snapshot count.
Man suspected of threatening to kill three employees arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested a man Monday who they say made threats to kill three employees at a local business. Deputies did not say the name of the business, which is located at the North Division Y. Someone called 911 saying a customer assaulted their boss,...
Shinedown returns to Spokane May 6
SPOKANE, Wash. — Shinedown will return to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for "The Revolutions Live Tour," on Saturday, May 6. They will tour with two other bands, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. The band released its newest album, Planet Zero. The album debuted in the...
