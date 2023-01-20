ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

SpokAnimal's Bark It Market Thrift Store announces closure

SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal's Bark It Market will be closing permanently, the shelter shared in a Facebook post on Monday. Ahead of the closure, the thrift store will be holding a massive sale Saturday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bark It Market said they are thankful...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

NonStop Local KHQ to hold telethon to support memorial for University of Idaho victims

SPOKANE, Wash – NonStop Local KHQ will hold a telethon Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to help University of Idaho students raise money for a memorial, honoring the four victims that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November. ASUI and Vandal Solutions, both U of I student organizations, have teamed together to sell Vandal Strong bracelets. You can purchase four for $6 from anywhere across the U.S. Olivia Niemi and Caitlin Lanterman are spearheading the project and say it’s a great way to honor and remember the students. “It gives people a sense of purpose. There’s so much going on and people just want a way to support and give back,” Niemi said. It provides something physical for students to grieve and remember Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, according to Lanterman. “It gives us something living and breathing and a place to celebrate, honor, and remember our friends,” Lanterman said.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Vacation Rental Alliance opposes STR proposal

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The CDA-Vacation Rental Alliance said Monday it "vehemently opposes" the city of Coeur d'Alene's latest proposal to deal with short-term rental properties, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The city's proposal includes a one-year permit cap after March 1 and fines of up to $5,000 for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Center Square

Spokane council blasted for hiring spouse of member as policy advisor

(The Center Square) – The Spokane Good Government Alliance is calling out the city council for appointing the husband of one of its members to serve as a policy advisor despite “a history of misconduct.” “This is nepotism at its finest,” said John Estey, executive director of the coalition of businesses and community members that formed in 2019 to serve as a watchdog group. “It’s bad enough that [Christopher] Wright...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Spokane Public Schools reflect on lessons learned from false threats

SPOKANE, Wash — After a series of false threats forced schools in Spokane to evacuate in December, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) has been assessing how they'll handle similar situations in the future. School leaders have met with law enforcement, students and staff about the serious concerns raised during those...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane city flags flown at half-staff Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane has announced flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff Monday in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting in California. This is being down as part of a directive from Governor Jay Inslee. In a statement, Spokane Mayor...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

2 people injured in North Spokane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - 2 people are injured after a truck crashed inside a home on 7100 North Fleming St on Monday, Jan. 23. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene at around 11:56 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the truck lodged inside a home with a man trapped under the dashboard and steering wheel. Emergency crews had to extract the man from the car.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

2 people rescued after car crashes into West Spokane house

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people were rescued after a car breached the split-level house over the top of a basement bedroom in west Spokane late Monday night. According to the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), at approximately 11:56 p.m., on Friday, firefighters responded to the 7100 Block of North Fleming Street for a car crash.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Shinedown returns to Spokane May 6

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shinedown will return to the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena for "The Revolutions Live Tour," on Saturday, May 6. They will tour with two other bands, Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. The band released its newest album, Planet Zero. The album debuted in the...
