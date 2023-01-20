Read full article on original website
nftgators.com
Decentralized Crowdfunding With NFT perks: JumpStart’s Plan For Creators
Crowdfunding has revolutionized the way organizations, groups, and individuals raise capital in the 21st century. By allowing people to collectively fund projects they are interested in, it has enabled millions of worthwhile endeavors to come to fruition. Although the crowdfunding movement has been around for a while, the emergence of decentralized technologies, specifically the blockchain, is set to change the way capital is raised and markets are made.
BendDAO Records High in NFT Holdings With Over 423 MAYC and 94 Doodles NFTs
The BendDAO, an NFT liquidity protocol that supports instant NFT-backed loans, Collateral Listing, and NFT Down Payment, has seen an All-Time High in both mutant ape yacht club NFTs and Doodles. The platform recorded 2.17% of the total MAYC NFT collection, valued at around $10 million, and 0.94% of the...
NFT Portfolio Tracking App Floor Acquires NFT Analytics Platform WGMI.io
The acquisition will expand WGMI’s reach to Floor’s 10,000-plus active users. Floor will bring WGMI’s analytics features to its portfolio tracking platform. WGMI’s founder Thomas Mancini has joined Floor full-time. NFT portfolio tracking app, Floor, has acquired NFT analytics platform, WGMI.io for an undisclosed amount. Over...
