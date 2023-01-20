Read full article on original website
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)
George Herrold and His Proposed 'Northern Route' for Interstate 94
The State Capitol Rathskeller Cafe
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849
River Falls Journal
Daily meetings help new River Falls teachers; Goal focused on mentoring and supporting new staff
River Falls School Board members were presented with an update from the district's 90-day strategic plan at their meeting on Jan. 23. Each level of education gave their update with members reporting their progress at the elementary, middle and high school. Their report was specific to Goal 3.1; Enhance mentoring...
River Falls Journal
Adelle Miller
Adelle Ann Miller, age 94, formerly of New Richmond, Wisconsin passed away on January 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 11, 1928, to Palma and Marie (Rodrigue) Campeau in Jewett, Wisconsin. Adelle was married to her beloved husband, Robert Hoyt Miller, for 69 years...
River Falls Journal
Photos: Spacious house in rural River Falls for sale
This spacious and well-maintained home offers a peaceful and secluded location just on the south side of River Falls. The property sits on five acres with beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. Inside, you will find a bright and open floor plan that includes a large living room, a large,...
River Falls Journal
Donna L. Howard
Donna L. Howard, age 61 of Eau Claire, WI and formerly of Hudson, WI, died on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home in Eau Claire. Donna was born the daughter of Wilbur and Morella (Wilson) Howard on July 19, 1961 in Maplewood, MN. She grew up in Willernie, MN. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church and graduated from Mahtomedi High School. Donna moved to Hudson, WI where she was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Burkhardt, and worked at St. Croix Industries in New Richmond until moving to Eau Claire. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Morella Howard; and her brother, John Howard. Donna is survived by her sisters, Nancy Miller, Carol (Lori) Howard, and Lynn Howard; nieces and nephew, Mary Heavner, Carol Knutson, and Rusty Howard; and many other friends and relatives. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church 1097 Scott Rd, Burkhardt, WI. Visitation will also be on Friday from 10-11 am at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Mahtomedi, MN. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
River Falls Journal
Carol Jean Boles
Carol Jean Boles, age 73 of Hudson WI died peacefully on Friday, January 20, 2023 surrounded by family. Carol was born on August 12, 1949 in Hudson, the daughter of Lynos and Esther “Ida” (Porter) Simpson. She was raised in Hudson and graduated Hudson High School in 1967.
agupdate.com
Creamery sweetens farm income
NEW AUBURN, Wis. – Potential for an additional income stream, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and the availability of grant money – that combination convinced Randy and Dixie Klemish to launch an on-farm creamery. After doing their homework – and a lot of their own construction work – they opened Klemish Creamery in fall 2022. The New Auburn creamery has been selling a flurry of flavors ever since.
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate with Huber privileges escapes custody, authorities seeking whereabouts
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – An inmate with Huber privileges at the St. Croix County Jail has escaped custody, and authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook post, 55-year-old Brian W. Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges, and on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m., deputies were alerted to the tampering of Fern’s electronic device.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
50+ Puppies at Rochester Animal Rescue, Here’s How to Help
Hi, crazy animal lover Carly, back again with another animal story! As sad as it is, there's a never-ending stream of dogs and cats that need forever homes in and around Rochester, Minnesota. I volunteer at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester and every time a dog kennel opens up it quickly gets filled with another dog that needs our help. That's the case always but especially now. There are a whopping 50 puppies at Paws and Claws currently! Not all of them are ready for adoption yet but there are plenty that are if you're looking.
715newsroom.com
Road Project In Menomonie Will “B” Delayed
Dunn County officials announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that a planned reconstruction of a substantial portion of Highway B east of Menomonie that was planned for 2023 will have to be delayed until 2024. “Highway B is our most heavily traveled county road in Dunn County and is utilized by...
River Falls Journal
Inmate escapes in Hudson
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was alerted that Brian Fern, 55, who was serving a sentence at the county jail, had escaped, according to a recent sheriff's office news release. Fern was arrested Nov. 17, 2022. Here is what we know from...
Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February
A ski hill in southern Minnesota is reopening after it shut down in 2007. Steeplechase Tubing LLC will reopen its ski hill in Mazeppa — near Rochester — on Feb. 4. The hill opened for snow tubing last year, and in February the site will again welcome skiers and snowboarders for the first time in 15 years.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in Lake Hallie house fire Monday night
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged a home in Lake Hallie Monday evening. According to the Chippewa Fire District, a report of a home on fire near the intersection of 112th Street and 19th Avenue was called in at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Crews spent about two hours extinguishing...
Pine Island Woman Accused of Trying to Strangle Dog is Sentenced
Kasson, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman accused of trying to strangle a Kasson woman's dog has been sentenced to two years on probation. 40-year-old Crystal Ondler recently entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a gross misdemeanor DWI charge and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Several other charges, including a felony burglary charge and a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, were dismissed.
River Falls Journal
