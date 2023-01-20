Today, multi-platinum rock band Shinedown announced The Revolutions Live Tour with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. Co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation, their Revolutions Live Tour starts off in Saginaw, Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date run of spring shows across the United States that will see the record-breaking band bring their hit album “Planet Zero” to life live from coast to coast. They will also play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at Virginia International Raceway in Alton this September.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO