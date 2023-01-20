ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MassLive.com

Patriots projected to get 3 comp picks in 2023 NFL Draft for these free agents

The Patriots will likely get three extra compensatory picks in this spring’s 2023 NFL Draft, according to projections from the always-terrific OverTheCap website. The website has the Patriots getting a fourth-round selection for J.C. Jackson’s departure, a sixth-rounder for Ted Karras, and a seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden. If Bill Belichick does land all three, the Patriots will be up to 11 picks; there’ll be plenty of room for wheeling and dealing. They’d also have six picks in the first four rounds, so it’s not like they’d be entirely back-loaded.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Philadelphia Eagles gear: Where to buy Eagles hats, jerseys, T-Shirts and more

The Philadelphia Eagles and NFC East division champions will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Lincoln Financial Field. Fans can shop around for Philadelphia Eagles gear online at Fanatics ahead of the NFC Championship so they can root for their team in style. Fanatics has a large selection of jerseys, T-Shirts, hats, sweatshirts and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MassLive.com

Patriots sign offensive lineman who switched from defensive line last year

The New England Patriots are keeping Bill Murray around for Year 4, announcing Tuesday that they have signed the offensive lineman to a future contract. Murray has stuck around on New England’s practice squad in recent seasons, starting out as a defensive lineman. That was until the team switched him over to the offensive side of the ball before the start of the 2022 season. Murray spent the year as an offensive guard and was elevated to the active roster for three games this year. He made his NFL debut on Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills, playing three snaps on special teams.
MassLive.com

Where do Patriots go next after hiring an OC? Here’s what MassLive’s beat reporters say

The Patriots kicked off their offseason in surprising fashion. First, the team announced in a press release they were working on a contract extension with assistant coach Jerod Mayo and would conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. Next, Bill Belichick hired the favored candidate, Bill O’Brien, to be the team’s next offensive play caller.
TENNESSEE STATE
MassLive.com

NFL exec thinks DeAndre Hopkins could play for new Patriots OC Bill O’Brien

Bill Belichick’s first step in getting his offense is complete with the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien to be their next offensive coordinator. With O’Brien on the staff, the Patriots have an experienced quarterback and experienced offensive play caller. The fact that he comes from Alabama, where quarterback Mac Jones played collegiately, only adds to the equation. Add in that O’Brien has already called plays in New England and it’s easy to see why he was considered the favorite for the job.
ALABAMA STATE
MassLive.com

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to shock the world with seventh-round pick Brock Purdy. The rookie quarterback is coming off a strong performance in his team’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. That’s brought the 49ers to meet the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s Divisional round. The Cowboys dominated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last week’s wild card round.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
