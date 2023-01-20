Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
What they’re saying after Patriots hire Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots have a new offensive coordinator -- well, sort of new. The news broke Tuesday morning that the Patriots have changed directions with the offensive coaching staff, bringing back old friend Bill O’Brien to serve as offensive coordinator. This comes after the team’s highly criticized run with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge at the helm.
Patriots projected to get 3 comp picks in 2023 NFL Draft for these free agents
The Patriots will likely get three extra compensatory picks in this spring’s 2023 NFL Draft, according to projections from the always-terrific OverTheCap website. The website has the Patriots getting a fourth-round selection for J.C. Jackson’s departure, a sixth-rounder for Ted Karras, and a seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden. If Bill Belichick does land all three, the Patriots will be up to 11 picks; there’ll be plenty of room for wheeling and dealing. They’d also have six picks in the first four rounds, so it’s not like they’d be entirely back-loaded.
Philadelphia Eagles gear: Where to buy Eagles hats, jerseys, T-Shirts and more
The Philadelphia Eagles and NFC East division champions will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Lincoln Financial Field. Fans can shop around for Philadelphia Eagles gear online at Fanatics ahead of the NFC Championship so they can root for their team in style. Fanatics has a large selection of jerseys, T-Shirts, hats, sweatshirts and more.
Patriots sign offensive lineman who switched from defensive line last year
The New England Patriots are keeping Bill Murray around for Year 4, announcing Tuesday that they have signed the offensive lineman to a future contract. Murray has stuck around on New England’s practice squad in recent seasons, starting out as a defensive lineman. That was until the team switched him over to the offensive side of the ball before the start of the 2022 season. Murray spent the year as an offensive guard and was elevated to the active roster for three games this year. He made his NFL debut on Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills, playing three snaps on special teams.
Do Patriots need more help behind Rhamondre Stevenson? (2022 positional review)
With the 2022 season in the books, MassLive will look at each position group on the Patriots, analyzing how the team performed in 2022 and where it might be heading in the future. Today, we look at running backs. Running backs: Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong, Kevin...
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: ‘Very real scenario’ Packers deal star QB (report)
The trade rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers are starting to rumble. Those rumblings got louder over the weekend when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there is a “very real scenario” that the Green Bay Packers trade away their star quarterback. The news comes after continued rumors of unhappiness between the future Hall of Fame quarterback and the organization.
Is Adrian Klemm the next Patriots offensive line coach?
It looks like the Patriots coaching staff will be adding more than just a new offensive coordinator. The first shoe to drop is Bill O’Brien, who will be hired as the Patriots new offensive play caller. Next up for Bill Belichick could be a new offensive line coach. According...
Where do Patriots go next after hiring an OC? Here’s what MassLive’s beat reporters say
The Patriots kicked off their offseason in surprising fashion. First, the team announced in a press release they were working on a contract extension with assistant coach Jerod Mayo and would conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. Next, Bill Belichick hired the favored candidate, Bill O’Brien, to be the team’s next offensive play caller.
NFL exec thinks DeAndre Hopkins could play for new Patriots OC Bill O’Brien
Bill Belichick’s first step in getting his offense is complete with the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien to be their next offensive coordinator. With O’Brien on the staff, the Patriots have an experienced quarterback and experienced offensive play caller. The fact that he comes from Alabama, where quarterback Mac Jones played collegiately, only adds to the equation. Add in that O’Brien has already called plays in New England and it’s easy to see why he was considered the favorite for the job.
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Free live stream, TV listing, how to watch NFL playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to shock the world with seventh-round pick Brock Purdy. The rookie quarterback is coming off a strong performance in his team’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. That’s brought the 49ers to meet the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday’s Divisional round. The Cowboys dominated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last week’s wild card round.
Former Patriots assistant is a hot candidate on the offensive coordinator market
For nine years, Chad O’Shea was one of Bill Belichick’s top offensive assistants in New England. The former Patriots wide receivers coach left Foxborough in 2019 to become the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator. After one season in Miami, it appears that O’Shea could become an offensive coordinator again....
