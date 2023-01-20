ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

Tribune-Review

Rock band Kansas to play Pittsburgh during 50th anniversary tour

Classic rock band Kansas is returning to the town where it first made a name for itself to kick off its 50th anniversary tour on June 2 at the Benedum Center. It seems only fitting that Kansas is stopping at the Benedum as part of its “Another Fork in the Road” Tour. The Stanley Theater, as the Benedum was formerly known, was where Kansas made its Pittsburgh debut in 1975.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Ode to a Pittsburgh winter

that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City native author publishes eighth book

Well-known western Pennsylvania native author David Seaburn has just published his eighth book, and like the others, it includes characters readers can care about and often identify with. "Give Me Shelter" is set in the uncertain times of 1962 when the Cuban missile crisis threatened the world and two boys,...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Grove City candy, nut distributor acquires 'healthy snack' company

A nearly century-old Grove City, Pennsylvania business that packs up famous brand candies and nuts for sale in grocery stores will soon have more products on the shelves. Distributor of candy, nuts, and coffee, the Howe Company has acquired Mister Snacks to expand its nut and nut mix business. Located...
GROVE CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon and evening winter weather on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready for some more winter weather to arrive this afternoon. Both rain and snow will move into Western Pennsylvania around lunchtime and then last all throughout the day. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosDepending on where the freezing line sets up, that can greatly affect the snow totals. Areas further north have a better chance to see snow while areas further south will see rain switching to snow. The Pittsburgh area could see both with all of it switching to snow by Sunday night. Light snow will linger into Monday, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Plant Wizard, Flower Farm Crew, and more

Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. Do you have a strong passion for the arts? The Pittsburgh CLO, hailed as one of the nation’s premier regional theaters, is seeking a creative, sales-oriented individual to serve as the Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. As a member of the Marketing team, the successful candidate will be responsible for generating additional earned revenue through the sale of merchandise at performances, the CLO Academy, the CLO online store, and at other events and locales. Pay is $22/hour. Click here for more details.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Trial To Begin In Kaufman Shooting Death

The trial for two men accused of killing a Butler native in Tennessee is set to begin. Jury selection will happen today in the shooting death of Caitlyn Kaufman. She was shot and killed in a road rage incident just outside of Nashville back in December 2020. Police charged 29-year-old...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Superintendent Warns Of Tough Upcoming Budget

The Butler Area School Board took a first preliminary look Monday at anticipated budget figures for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian White outlined some of the projected numbers for next year- including substantial increases in the cost of utilities and fuel along with a 15 to 18% increase in health care.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain and snow continue into Monday, winds will pick up

PITTSBURGH — Rain and snow continue this evening and snow showers will continue into Monday. A coating of less than 1″ is possible for Pittsburgh and the southern areas. Beaver and Butler Counties could see up to 1″. Areas north of Rt. 422 could also get around 1″. Ridges and mountains could see 1″ to 2″ in possible spots.
PITTSBURGH, PA

