Farrell playmaker announces college commitment
This season, he played in 10 games recording 1,667 all-purpose yards with 30 total touchdowns
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
Rock band Kansas to play Pittsburgh during 50th anniversary tour
Classic rock band Kansas is returning to the town where it first made a name for itself to kick off its 50th anniversary tour on June 2 at the Benedum Center. It seems only fitting that Kansas is stopping at the Benedum as part of its “Another Fork in the Road” Tour. The Stanley Theater, as the Benedum was formerly known, was where Kansas made its Pittsburgh debut in 1975.
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Stone Storybook Charmer in Baldwin Borough is Ready For its Next Chapter
Dr. Sherri Johnson never intended to move to Pittsburgh — then she fell in love. “I was working in Kentucky when I met my late husband, Dr. Thomas Lehman,” she says. “He was from Ohio.”. The couple moved to Pittsburgh after Lehman became the medical director of...
New Chick-fil-A coming to Mahoning Valley
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials.
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
REO Speedwagon to perform at Youngstown Amphitheatre
Platinum-selling artists REO Speedwagon will make a local stop for a show at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre this summer.
Ellwood City native author publishes eighth book
Well-known western Pennsylvania native author David Seaburn has just published his eighth book, and like the others, it includes characters readers can care about and often identify with. "Give Me Shelter" is set in the uncertain times of 1962 when the Cuban missile crisis threatened the world and two boys,...
Breweries across the Valley celebrate their first Schooner Day
The snow didn't stop people from getting out to visit local breweries Sunday afternoon. Ten breweries in Northeast Ohio and Southwestern Pennsylvania held their first Schooner Day.
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Fantastic State Parks near Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania is home to 124 state parks, with more than 300,000 acres of land available for public recreational use. With a number of these parks easily accessible within an hour drive of Pittsburgh, it’s easy to plan a little time out to get back to nature. Take a break from the city congestion and enjoy an hour or 2 of biking, hiking, winter sports, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply just enjoying the sights and sounds of nature in a quiet setting.
WFMJ.com
Grove City candy, nut distributor acquires 'healthy snack' company
A nearly century-old Grove City, Pennsylvania business that packs up famous brand candies and nuts for sale in grocery stores will soon have more products on the shelves. Distributor of candy, nuts, and coffee, the Howe Company has acquired Mister Snacks to expand its nut and nut mix business. Located...
Pittsburgh Weather: Afternoon and evening winter weather on the way
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready for some more winter weather to arrive this afternoon. Both rain and snow will move into Western Pennsylvania around lunchtime and then last all throughout the day. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosDepending on where the freezing line sets up, that can greatly affect the snow totals. Areas further north have a better chance to see snow while areas further south will see rain switching to snow. The Pittsburgh area could see both with all of it switching to snow by Sunday night. Light snow will linger into Monday, but...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Plant Wizard, Flower Farm Crew, and more
Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. Do you have a strong passion for the arts? The Pittsburgh CLO, hailed as one of the nation’s premier regional theaters, is seeking a creative, sales-oriented individual to serve as the Sales and Merchandise Coordinator. As a member of the Marketing team, the successful candidate will be responsible for generating additional earned revenue through the sale of merchandise at performances, the CLO Academy, the CLO online store, and at other events and locales. Pay is $22/hour. Click here for more details.
butlerradio.com
Trial To Begin In Kaufman Shooting Death
The trial for two men accused of killing a Butler native in Tennessee is set to begin. Jury selection will happen today in the shooting death of Caitlyn Kaufman. She was shot and killed in a road rage incident just outside of Nashville back in December 2020. Police charged 29-year-old...
Former Democrat, Congresswoman to headline local GOP dinner
Tulsi Gabbard, who served as a Hawaii Congresswoman and works as a Fox News contributor, will be the featured guest at the Lincoln Day Dinner on March 10.
butlerradio.com
Butler Superintendent Warns Of Tough Upcoming Budget
The Butler Area School Board took a first preliminary look Monday at anticipated budget figures for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian White outlined some of the projected numbers for next year- including substantial increases in the cost of utilities and fuel along with a 15 to 18% increase in health care.
WRTA’s local bus route out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
Calabrian Girl Tours allows Americans to live — and eat — like Italians
For several years, Ladles restaurant in Springdale has offered fine Italian food along with other homemade dishes. But now, Ladles owner Kathy Marsico is offering connoisseurs of all things Italian an opportunity to take a deep dive into the Italian way of life. Marsico is sharing aspects of her Italian...
Rain and snow continue into Monday, winds will pick up
PITTSBURGH — Rain and snow continue this evening and snow showers will continue into Monday. A coating of less than 1″ is possible for Pittsburgh and the southern areas. Beaver and Butler Counties could see up to 1″. Areas north of Rt. 422 could also get around 1″. Ridges and mountains could see 1″ to 2″ in possible spots.
