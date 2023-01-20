The Sylvania Community Orchestra invites you to join us on a musical getaway as we kick-off the new year with a spirited concert we have titled “Spring Break”. Enjoy the lively waltzes of Johann Strauss’ Tales from the Vienna Woods and the comedic adventures of Sergei Prokofieff’s Lieutenant Kijé Suite as well as Ralph Vaughan Williams’ toe-tapping English Folk Songs Suite. Come in from the cold and let us treat you to an afternoon filled with the magic of live music at the beautiful Franciscan Center at Lourdes University. Your friends and neighbors in the Sylvania Community Orchestra look forward to seeing you there. This concert is brought to you through the generous support of our friends at The Crescent luxury independent living apartments.

SYLVANIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO