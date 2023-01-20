ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Groundhog Day Giveaway Brings Education And A New Name

Groundhog’s Day is February 2nd and while many people enjoy the lighthearted tradition of the iconic critter looking for its shadow, Nature’s Nursery is using the day to educate NW Ohioans about this one particular animal amongst the thousands that they care for each year and to help choose a name for one very special Groundhog at their facility.
WHITEHOUSE, OH
Perrysburg CVB Invites Community to Capture Sculpture Photos and Win

Even in the cold, grayness of Winter, there is plenty color and excitement if you know where to look!. Enjoy the return of the PERRYSBURG SCULPTURE WALK WINTER PHOTO CONTEST with prizes awarded to the top photos!. From January 30th through February 28th, photographers of all skill levels are invited...
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Sylvania Community Orchestra Presents a “Spring Break” Concert on March 5, 2023

The Sylvania Community Orchestra invites you to join us on a musical getaway as we kick-off the new year with a spirited concert we have titled “Spring Break”. Enjoy the lively waltzes of Johann Strauss’ Tales from the Vienna Woods and the comedic adventures of Sergei Prokofieff’s Lieutenant Kijé Suite as well as Ralph Vaughan Williams’ toe-tapping English Folk Songs Suite. Come in from the cold and let us treat you to an afternoon filled with the magic of live music at the beautiful Franciscan Center at Lourdes University. Your friends and neighbors in the Sylvania Community Orchestra look forward to seeing you there. This concert is brought to you through the generous support of our friends at The Crescent luxury independent living apartments.
SYLVANIA, OH

