After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
Collider
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
Hollywood Walk of Fame star for broadcaster Strahan unveiled
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Monday honoring “Good Morning America” anchor and “Fox NFL Sunday” analyst Michael Strahan. NFL linebacker turned actor and “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews and Constance Schwartz were among those joining Strahan at the ceremony at 6918 Hollywood Blvd., between Highland and Orange avenues.
Collider
'That '90s Show' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened With Leia and [SPOILER]?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.While not every comedy series proves to be worthy of a modern revival, That ‘90s Show has proven that it can please both obsessive That ‘70s Show fans and younger viewers that weren’t even alive when the original series was airing. With a majority of the head creative team and cast returning in one way or another, That ‘90s Show feels like a classic sitcom, complete with a laugh track and wonderfully short episode lengths (a rarity for a Netflix series). Although we only got ten episodes thus far, That ‘90s Show sets up an exciting road ahead for both the new and old characters.
Collider
The CW's 'Gotham Knights': Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Be it unrealistic animated adventures like Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008-2011) or grittier detective origin stories like Gotham (2014-2019), there's something for every type of Batman fan in the world of television. However, what if there was a Batman show without Batman? One where Batman can no longer protect Gotham City from its dozens of supervillains? That's the question that The CW, the channel responsible for the successful Arrowverse, hopes to answer with Gotham Knights (2023). Not to be confused with the 2022 videogame of the same name which has a similar but unrelated premise, Gotham Knights takes place in a world where Bruce Wayne is mysteriously murdered while on one of his crime-stopping missions, leaving his adopted son Turner (Oscar Morgan) to pick up the pieces while also being accused of his father's murder. Now, Turner must form a new crime-fighting team to fill the bat-shaped void apparent within Gotham.
Collider
How to Watch 'Infinity Pool': Showtimes and Release Date
Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool is a science fiction horror following a couple, James and Em, as they vacation at a luxurious island resort. The wealthy pair could wish for nothing more; beautiful beaches, staff eager to meet their every demand, and a tropical climate. They're living the dream, right? Not for long, however. When mysterious tour guide Gabi takes the couple outside the resort, to the less visitor-friendly environment that surrounds the area, a tragic accident results in dark and dangerous consequences. Charged with the death penalty, James is given an option that could solve all of his problems: for the right price, a lifelike double will be created to attend the execution in his place. Instead of resolving the issue, this offer exposes the island's subculture of violence and surreal horror that lurks beneath the resort's charming facade.
Collider
How to Watch 'Blood' Starring Michelle Monaghan: Showtimes and VOD Release Date
Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.
Collider
Angela Bassett Becomes First Marvel Actor to Be Nominated for an Oscar
This morning, the 2023 Academy Award nominations were officially announced. The nominations celebrate some of the best work that the film industry had to offer in the past year. Among the nominees was one history-maker, Angela Bassett has become the first performer nominated for a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!
Collider
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch
Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
Collider
10 Best Twitter Reactions to the 2023 Oscar Nominations
The Oscar nominations came out, bringing their usual chaos to Film Twitter. Surprising inclusions like To Leslie's Andrea Riseborough and shocking snubs like The Woman King's Viola Davis gave Twitter users plenty of ammunition against the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Not every worthy contender will get nominated...
Collider
The Top 10 'Best Picture' Oscar Winners of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb
Once a movie has won Best Picture at the Oscars, it's essentially achieved the highest honor a movie can get (at least as far as American award shows go). People love to talk about the Academy Awards more than other award shows. It might help that the Academy's an institution that's been doing the Awards for close to a century at this point, or maybe it being the last of the major award shows for any given year helps as well.
Collider
Bob Odenkirk and Radha Mitchell Get Flirty in New 'Life Upside Down' Clip
Life Upside Down is fast approaching its release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023. Just ahead of the film's release,ComingSoon.net has revealed a brand-new clip for IFC Films' upcoming comedy. After its limited theatrical run, the film led by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will then arrive onto AMC+ this April.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 3 Recap: Lasher, You Are One Devilish Dude
Last week’s episode of Mayfair Witches ended in a bloody mess! Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) made her way to New Orleans to learn more about who she is and where she comes from. Meanwhile, her biological mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) got nostalgic in her old childhood bedroom and was visited yet again by Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended on a rather ominous note when the hotel elevators opened in front of Rowan to reveal Deirdre, who, within seconds of locking eyes with her daughter, has her neck slit open by a mysterious invisible force and bleeds out on the elevator floor. Where does Rowan go from here? It’s time to unpack Episode 3, “Second Line.”
Collider
Best 2022 Films With Zero Oscar Nominations
This year’s Academy Award nominations offered a lot to be excited about. In addition to masterful arthouse films like The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár getting their justified praise, the Oscars turned their eyes towards international cinema with Best Picture nominations for All Quiet On The Western Front and Triangle of Sadness. Many first time performers received their first recognition, such as rising stars like Paul Mescal and Stephanie Hsu, as well as long-denied veterans like Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bill Nighy. However, this year also had its fair share of snubs, and some films were seemingly forgotten entirely.
Collider
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
Collider
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Is Coming This Sunday
Stephen King revealed that the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film adaptation of The Boogeyman is coming this Sunday, during the NFC championship game. Based on a short story by the master of horror, The Boogeyman turns our worst nightmares into a reality by conjuring a creature capable of teleporting into closets.
Collider
'American Primeval' Adds Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, and More to Ensemble Cast
American Primeval, a new limited series from Netflix, is on the way, and the streamer has just revealed the remainder of its ensemble cast. Betty Gilpin, Dane DeHaan, Shea Wigham, Jai Courtney, Joe Tippett, Nick Hargrove, Kyle Bradley Davis, Derek Hinkey, Shawnee Pourier, Preston Mota, and Saura Lightfoot Leon will star in the show. They join the previously announced Taylor Kitsch who plays a traumatized man named Isaac searching for a reason to live in a harsh world.
Collider
‘Mutt’ Review: Day-in-the-Life Drama Never Gives Central Character Enough Depth | Sundance 2023
Day in the life stories are a well-worn genre in filmmaking, but they work for a reason. Getting a small portrait of a person as they go about navigating one approximately twenty-four-hour period strikes a balance between revealing and withholding as we learn much via their daily interactions while still trying to fill in the gaps of what came before. There is a good version of this movie to be found in Mutt, the feature debut of writer-director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, that we get occasional glimpses of. Placing us in the shoes of the young Feña (Lío Mehiel) we accompany him throughout New York City as he must deal with various relationships, obligations, and his own peace of mind that painfully seems forever out of reach.
