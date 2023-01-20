Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next weekKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New OrleansTed RiversNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans takes the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of "Best Food Destinations"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.MadocNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Pelicans Insider: The CJ McCollum trade helped New Orleans make the playoffs. Is another deal inevitable?
One day before last year's NBA trade deadline, the New Orleans Pelicans finalized a swap with the Portland Trail Blazers. It was a boon for a team that many had written off after a terrible start to the season. The Pelicans began the 2021-22 campaign by losing 12 of their...
Hachimura/Nunn Trade: How It Helps Both The Wizards And Lakers
Did The Washington Wizards Win The Trade With The LA Lakers?
NBA Fans Want Lakers To Trade For Kyle Kuzma And Jordan Clarkson
The Los Angeles Lakers are linked with several players right now, and fans want them to reunite with Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Clarkson.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Keeps It Real On Anthony Davis' Return To The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting down the days until Anthony Davis returns to the floor for the team. Davis has had lengthy injury absences for the last 3 seasons, something that has derailed the Lakers' chances of success twice before. This season, the Lakers have managed to keep themselves afloat without AD.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Details How LA Held On To Beat Memphis Late
The Los Angeles Lakers have been a part of close games in four of their last five games, and they've fallen short in three of those games. Last night, LA took on the second-sed Memphis Grizzles, and shocker, it was a close game. However, this time, the result favored the Lakers.
NBA
Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game
DENVER (33-14, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Bruce Brown Jr., Aaron Gordon, Zeke Nnaji. NEW ORLEANS (26-21, 4TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Naji Marshall doubtful for Sunday matinee at Miami
Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s road game at Miami (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), after being sidelined Friday in Orlando due to the injury. Four Pelicans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
Lakers Rumors: LA Circling This Return Date For Anthony Davis
Can Anthony Davis finish out the rest of the season healthy?
hoopsrumors.com
LeBron James, Jrue Holiday Named Players Of The Week
Lakers forward LeBron James and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA’s players of the week, the league announced (via Twitter). James led the Lakers to a 3-1 week with averages of 35.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.0 APG and 1.3 BPG on .510/.323/.842 shooting. He continues to play at an incredibly high level at 38 years old, having won the award a couple weeks ago as well. The Lakers are currently 22-25, the West’s No. 12 seed, but are only 2.5 games back of the No. 5 seed Mavericks.
NBA
Pool Report on the Raptors’ Timeout at the end of Tonight’s Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Eric Koreen (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors game. QUESTION: “Before the [Pascal] Siakam – [Al] Horford jump ball, did Nick Nurse ask any member of the officiating party if he could challenge the play if he called timeout?”
NBA
Backslides And Goodbyes On The Brief Case, Episode 19
Greetings from North Portland. After a rough week on and off the court, here's hoping starting a new week with another edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen/subscribe to below, helps turn the tide... Topics on this edition include... • The Trail Blazers falling back into old habits...
NBA
Cavs Finish Back To Back With Win Over Milwaukee
The Cavs end their back to back at home with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Cleveland Ohio. Evan Mobley stands out leading the team in points with a career high performance of 38 Pts, shooting a 70.4 FG%, along with 9 Rebs and 3 Asts. Darius leads the team in assists with 10 for the game.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bucks
On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold welcome the Bucks to town, looking to quickly wash the taste of Friday’s defeat out of their mouths. The Cavaliers suffered what was almost certainly their most disappointing loss of the season, dropping a 120-114 decision to a Warriors team that played an overtime contest the night before, was at the end of a five-game trip and was without four of five starters. Golden State still scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, handing the sluggish Cavaliers their third loss in the last four outings.
NBA
Recap: Wizards win 138-118 over Magic Saturday in D.C.
On Saturday night in the Nation's Capital, the Wizards beat the Magic in dominant fashion thanks to a career-high tying 30 points from Rui Hachimura, a 25-point double-double from Kyle Kuzma, and knockdown shooting from the entire roster. Final score: Wizards 138, Magic 118. BRADLEY BEAL EASING HIS WAY BACK.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 22, 2023
A two-game Florida road trip concludes Sunday with a 2:30 p.m. tilt in Miami. New Orleans (26-20) looks to get back in the win column against the Heat (25-22). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 2. Read Pelicans.com’s Behind the Numbers preview for Pelicans-Heat.
Lakers And Trail Blazers Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Hawks (01.23.23)
The Chicago Bulls (21-24) return home from a successful trip to Paris, France, where they beat up the Detroit Pistons, 126-108, last Thursday. Tonight, Chicago takes on the Atlanta Hawks (24-23) in the third of four regular season matchups. The teams split the first two games in Atlanta. In the series opener, the Hawks came away with a 123-122 overtime win at the buzzer on a floater from rookie AJ Griffin. Chicago won the next one in another buzzer-beating nailbiter, 110-108, thanks to a last second Ayo Dosunmu put-back off a missed shot. After tonight, the teams will meet one more time at the United Center on April 4.
NBA
Thunder Earns Hard-Fought Win
The Thunder had to have a bucket and a stop, and that’s exactly what it went out and got. Against a veteran, albeit shorthanded Denver Nuggets squad, the youngest team in the NBA went toe to toe in crunch-time, trading stops and scores until the clock dropped down to 11.2 seconds.
NBA
"Big Moment Of Growth For Me" | How Will Hardy And Jacque Vaughn's Relationship Spans A Decade And One Special Notebook
To Jacque Vaughn, the moment wasn't anything out of the ordinary. To him, it was simply doing his duty and passing down information that had once been passed down to him. However, to Will Hardy, that moment was everything. It was someone taking time out of their busy day to help him. It was someone showing kindness and understanding.
Lakers News: Three Trail Blazers Trades To Upgrade LA
Would a Western Conference rival play ball in dealmaking?
Comments / 0