ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

LeBron James Keeps It Real On Anthony Davis' Return To The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting down the days until Anthony Davis returns to the floor for the team. Davis has had lengthy injury absences for the last 3 seasons, something that has derailed the Lakers' chances of success twice before. This season, the Lakers have managed to keep themselves afloat without AD.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Naji Marshall doubtful for Sunday matinee at Miami

Naji Marshall (right great toe soreness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s road game at Miami (2:30 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), after being sidelined Friday in Orlando due to the injury. Four Pelicans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hoopsrumors.com

LeBron James, Jrue Holiday Named Players Of The Week

Lakers forward LeBron James and Bucks guard Jrue Holiday have been named the NBA’s players of the week, the league announced (via Twitter). James led the Lakers to a 3-1 week with averages of 35.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 7.0 APG and 1.3 BPG on .510/.323/.842 shooting. He continues to play at an incredibly high level at 38 years old, having won the award a couple weeks ago as well. The Lakers are currently 22-25, the West’s No. 12 seed, but are only 2.5 games back of the No. 5 seed Mavericks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Pool Report on the Raptors’ Timeout at the end of Tonight’s Game

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Eric Koreen (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors game. QUESTION: “Before the [Pascal] Siakam – [Al] Horford jump ball, did Nick Nurse ask any member of the officiating party if he could challenge the play if he called timeout?”
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Backslides And Goodbyes On The Brief Case, Episode 19

Greetings from North Portland. After a rough week on and off the court, here's hoping starting a new week with another edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen/subscribe to below, helps turn the tide... Topics on this edition include... • The Trail Blazers falling back into old habits...
NBA

Cavs Finish Back To Back With Win Over Milwaukee

The Cavs end their back to back at home with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Cleveland Ohio. Evan Mobley stands out leading the team in points with a career high performance of 38 Pts, shooting a 70.4 FG%, along with 9 Rebs and 3 Asts. Darius leads the team in assists with 10 for the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Bucks

On Saturday night, the Wine & Gold welcome the Bucks to town, looking to quickly wash the taste of Friday’s defeat out of their mouths. The Cavaliers suffered what was almost certainly their most disappointing loss of the season, dropping a 120-114 decision to a Warriors team that played an overtime contest the night before, was at the end of a five-game trip and was without four of five starters. Golden State still scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, handing the sluggish Cavaliers their third loss in the last four outings.
BUCKS TOWNSHIP, OH
NBA

Recap: Wizards win 138-118 over Magic Saturday in D.C.

On Saturday night in the Nation's Capital, the Wizards beat the Magic in dominant fashion thanks to a career-high tying 30 points from Rui Hachimura, a 25-point double-double from Kyle Kuzma, and knockdown shooting from the entire roster. Final score: Wizards 138, Magic 118. BRADLEY BEAL EASING HIS WAY BACK.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 22, 2023

A two-game Florida road trip concludes Sunday with a 2:30 p.m. tilt in Miami. New Orleans (26-20) looks to get back in the win column against the Heat (25-22). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 2. Read Pelicans.com’s Behind the Numbers preview for Pelicans-Heat.
FLORIDA STATE
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Hawks (01.23.23)

The Chicago Bulls (21-24) return home from a successful trip to Paris, France, where they beat up the Detroit Pistons, 126-108, last Thursday. Tonight, Chicago takes on the Atlanta Hawks (24-23) in the third of four regular season matchups. The teams split the first two games in Atlanta. In the series opener, the Hawks came away with a 123-122 overtime win at the buzzer on a floater from rookie AJ Griffin. Chicago won the next one in another buzzer-beating nailbiter, 110-108, thanks to a last second Ayo Dosunmu put-back off a missed shot. After tonight, the teams will meet one more time at the United Center on April 4.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Thunder Earns Hard-Fought Win

The Thunder had to have a bucket and a stop, and that’s exactly what it went out and got. Against a veteran, albeit shorthanded Denver Nuggets squad, the youngest team in the NBA went toe to toe in crunch-time, trading stops and scores until the clock dropped down to 11.2 seconds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy