A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Looking to Fix On-Court Selfishness Versus Texas Tech
West Virginia has struggled to get back into the groove that they were in that recognized them as a top-25 team earlier in the season. Some see it as WVU having selfish players, others don’t see it that way. “We don’t have selfish guys. I mean, we don’t,” Huggins...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s Updated Rankings Still Afloat After 1-6 Big 12 Start
Despite a 1-6 start in Big 12 play, West Virginia’s rankings have continued to stay steady throughout the month. West Virginia has won only one game in the last 30 days with a win over a ranked TCU team last Wednesday. Let’s take a look at WVU’s updated rankings.
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – January 24
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU offers a class of 2024 LB. An ESPN 300 player is offered by West Virginia. Update (1:30 PM) – A class of 2026 athlete from Connecticut says WVU sent him an...
wvsportsnow.com
Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One
This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s ‘Country Roads’ Uniform Ranked Among Best Alternate Uniforms
The Mountaineers may not have played well enough to have a winning season throughout 2022, but they did look good regardless, at least according to a list ranking uniforms. West Virginia, a program that switches up combinations of color and designs every week, received cognition for the “Country Roads” uniforms they wore in the Week 1 Backyard Brawl. Uniform Authority ranked the “Country Roads” themed look by Nike as the seventh best alternate uniform of the 2022 college football season.
wvsportsnow.com
No. 23 WVU Wrestling Team Trounced by No. 12 Oklahoma State to End Road Trip
In West Virginia’s four previous dual meets, a string of victories within the lightweight matches proved to be the momentum shift the eventual winner needed. This was again the case on Sunday afternoon, as No. 12 Oklahoma State claimed four wins in the first five matches en route to defeating No. 23 West Virginia 28-7 at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: It’s Time for West Virginia Basketball to Experiment
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As soon as West Virginia basketball seemed to be back on the right page, they end up right back at square one. Something needs to change for WVU. Mountaineers dropped their sixth Big 12 Conference game on Saturday night, falling to No. 7 Texas late, 69-61. The loss hurt Bob Huggins so much that he has begun apologizing to the fanbase again.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia HC Neal Brown Recognizes Issues, Highlights Plan to Fix Mountaineers
With so much news circulating from the West Virginia program since the end of the 2022 season, WVU head coach Neal Brown sat down with the media, including WVSN, to discuss everything and try to answer some linger questions. During this session, Brown used three words that all start with...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on 2022 Season, Staff Changes, Transfer Portal
On Monday, January 23, 2022, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss what went wrong during the 2022 season, his plan for improving the team, what went into the coaching changes and hirings, his thoughts on losing and adding transfer players and so much more.
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over Texas Tech
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players spoke to the media after their win over Texas Tech, their fourth against Big 12 opponents, on Saturday, January 21, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on...
