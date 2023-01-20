Read full article on original website
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Is Coming This Sunday
Stephen King revealed that the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film adaptation of The Boogeyman is coming this Sunday, during the NFC championship game. Based on a short story by the master of horror, The Boogeyman turns our worst nightmares into a reality by conjuring a creature capable of teleporting into closets.
Bob Odenkirk and Radha Mitchell Get Flirty in New 'Life Upside Down' Clip
Life Upside Down is fast approaching its release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023. Just ahead of the film's release,ComingSoon.net has revealed a brand-new clip for IFC Films' upcoming comedy. After its limited theatrical run, the film led by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will then arrive onto AMC+ this April.
The CW's 'Gotham Knights': Cast, Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
Be it unrealistic animated adventures like Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008-2011) or grittier detective origin stories like Gotham (2014-2019), there's something for every type of Batman fan in the world of television. However, what if there was a Batman show without Batman? One where Batman can no longer protect Gotham City from its dozens of supervillains? That's the question that The CW, the channel responsible for the successful Arrowverse, hopes to answer with Gotham Knights (2023). Not to be confused with the 2022 videogame of the same name which has a similar but unrelated premise, Gotham Knights takes place in a world where Bruce Wayne is mysteriously murdered while on one of his crime-stopping missions, leaving his adopted son Turner (Oscar Morgan) to pick up the pieces while also being accused of his father's murder. Now, Turner must form a new crime-fighting team to fill the bat-shaped void apparent within Gotham.
New 'Party Down' Season 3 Images Offer First Look at Jennifer Garner and James Marsden
Cult classic sitcom Party Down is back for a long-awaited third season on Starz next month, and we now have a better look at the returning cast. We also have a first look at two new characters, as Jennifer Garner and James Marsden join the Adam Scott-led ensemble of the catering comedy.
'Superman & Lois' Finds Its Lex Luthor in 'The Walking Dead' Alum Michael Cudlitz
After much speculation The CW’s Superman & Lois has found its new version of Lex Luthor in The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz. Per a report from Entertainment Weekly, his version of iconic DC villain Lex Luthor is known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp. However, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is behind that image, “a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with.”
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
'That '90s Show' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened With Leia and [SPOILER]?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.While not every comedy series proves to be worthy of a modern revival, That ‘90s Show has proven that it can please both obsessive That ‘70s Show fans and younger viewers that weren’t even alive when the original series was airing. With a majority of the head creative team and cast returning in one way or another, That ‘90s Show feels like a classic sitcom, complete with a laugh track and wonderfully short episode lengths (a rarity for a Netflix series). Although we only got ten episodes thus far, That ‘90s Show sets up an exciting road ahead for both the new and old characters.
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke’s Success Was Foreshadowed in This Movie
Before they were Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit and Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon, the talented Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke teamed up in the dark comedy thriller Thoroughbreds. Written and directed by Cory Finley, this 2017 film follows upper-crust Connecticut teens Lily (Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Cooke) as they rekindle their friendship and plot to kill Lily's stepfather Mark (Paul Sparks). Watching the actresses, who are not international stars, in a lower-budget film before they stepped into some of their most notable roles is a reminder of their longstanding talen their talent and a hint at their future success.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 3 Recap: Lasher, You Are One Devilish Dude
Last week’s episode of Mayfair Witches ended in a bloody mess! Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) made her way to New Orleans to learn more about who she is and where she comes from. Meanwhile, her biological mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) got nostalgic in her old childhood bedroom and was visited yet again by Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended on a rather ominous note when the hotel elevators opened in front of Rowan to reveal Deirdre, who, within seconds of locking eyes with her daughter, has her neck slit open by a mysterious invisible force and bleeds out on the elevator floor. Where does Rowan go from here? It’s time to unpack Episode 3, “Second Line.”
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza and Sharon Stone Team Up for Film Noir Sketch
Imagine if Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation took over Aubrey Plaza's body. Well, that's basically what happened on Saturday Night Live. Plaza was hosting with musical guest Sam Smith and while she knocked every single sketch out of the park, it was intriguing to see a character described as a "black widow" appear in the film noir sketch and not have it just be Janet Snakehole from Parks and Recreation back in the flesh. The sketch came at the end of the night and it was one of the funnier sketches of the episode.
How to Watch 'Infinity Pool': Showtimes and Release Date
Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool is a science fiction horror following a couple, James and Em, as they vacation at a luxurious island resort. The wealthy pair could wish for nothing more; beautiful beaches, staff eager to meet their every demand, and a tropical climate. They're living the dream, right? Not for long, however. When mysterious tour guide Gabi takes the couple outside the resort, to the less visitor-friendly environment that surrounds the area, a tragic accident results in dark and dangerous consequences. Charged with the death penalty, James is given an option that could solve all of his problems: for the right price, a lifelike double will be created to attend the execution in his place. Instead of resolving the issue, this offer exposes the island's subculture of violence and surreal horror that lurks beneath the resort's charming facade.
How to Watch 'Blood' Starring Michelle Monaghan: Showtimes and VOD Release Date
Blood is a new horror movie directed by Brad Anderson (Fringe). The movie follows Jess, a newly separated nurse and devoted mother to her two children: teenage daughter Tyler, and eight-year-old son Owen. As a result of her relationship breaking down, Jess decides to move herself and her children into her old family farmhouse. As any seasoned horror veteran will know, moving into an old farmhouse is usually the point where things start to go terribly, terribly wrong for our unsuspecting family. Sure enough, their pet dog soon bolts into the surrounding forest, enticed by unseen forces. When the dog returns rabid and soaked in blood days later, he uncharacteristically attacks Owen, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors are baffled as Owen's condition worsens, trying with no success to pinpoint the mysterious infection lurking within the boy. A devastated Jess visits her ailing child, but when she walks into Owen's room and stumbles across a stomach-churning scene, she works out exactly what Owen will need in order to survive.
Susan Sarandon & Richard Gere Talk Reuniting in 'Maybe I Do' and Chemistry on Set
Family drama is always a little chaotic, and the new film Maybe I Do makes no secret of the fact. Monica (Susan Sarandon), Grace (Diane Keaton), Howard (Richard Gere) and Sam (William H. Macy) are brought together by their children Michelle (Emma Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), who are having relationship troubles. Things take a turn for the awkward when the four of them realize they've actually met before, but under wildly different circumstances.
‘Mutt’ Review: Day-in-the-Life Drama Never Gives Central Character Enough Depth | Sundance 2023
Day in the life stories are a well-worn genre in filmmaking, but they work for a reason. Getting a small portrait of a person as they go about navigating one approximately twenty-four-hour period strikes a balance between revealing and withholding as we learn much via their daily interactions while still trying to fill in the gaps of what came before. There is a good version of this movie to be found in Mutt, the feature debut of writer-director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, that we get occasional glimpses of. Placing us in the shoes of the young Feña (Lío Mehiel) we accompany him throughout New York City as he must deal with various relationships, obligations, and his own peace of mind that painfully seems forever out of reach.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Screenwriter Calls Kang an "A-List Avengers Villain"
The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is taking it up a notch and raising the stakes going forward for its heroes. That begins with the introduction of its next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, who is making his - sort of - debut in the franchise, after a cameo appearance two years ago.
'Poker Face': Call Peacock's "NOBLSHT" Hotline for Advice from Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale
Peacock has created a hotline for Natasha Lyonne’s Poker Face character, Charlie Cale. The hotline, 1-866-Noblsht, was created to showcase Cale’s talents as someone who can see a lie from a mile away. Peacock invites users to call or text the number when they are in need of answers to help figure out what to do when faced with unpleasant situations.
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
Emma Roberts & Luke Bracey on Reuniting for 'Maybe I Do' and Their Favorite Rom-Coms
In their second rom-com together since 2020's Holidate, stars Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey reunite in Maybe I Do as Michelle and Allen, a young couple at a turning point in their relationship. Trying to figure things out, they get their parents — played by Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere and William H. Macy — together one night for dinner. What they don't realize is that they all already know each other, and not in the way they would expect.
