Good morning. Last year, the House of Commons’ women and equalities committee made a set of significant recommendations on how to better protect the workplace rights of women experiencing menopause. Yesterday, three and a half months late, the government accepted a few of the proposals in principle or in part – although committee chair Caroline Nokes said that it had committed to “very little new work”. Zoe Williams describes the areas of agreement as “the floppy, pointless bits” to which nobody could possibly object.

37 MINUTES AGO