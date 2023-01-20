ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: The ‘glacial’ response to calls for new rights for menopausal women at work

Good morning. Last year, the House of Commons’ women and equalities committee made a set of significant recommendations on how to better protect the workplace rights of women experiencing menopause. Yesterday, three and a half months late, the government accepted a few of the proposals in principle or in part – although committee chair Caroline Nokes said that it had committed to “very little new work”. Zoe Williams describes the areas of agreement as “the floppy, pointless bits” to which nobody could possibly object.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher

The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.

