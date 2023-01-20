ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims

Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches

Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
speedonthewater.com

Naples Fun Run A ‘Comeback’ Event For Fort Myers Offshore

No matter how much money and effort you throw at it, recovering from a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida in late September 2022, takes time. Less than a month ago, there was still too much floating debris and too many submerged hazards in the water for Fort Myers Offshore to start from the Sanibel Island Causeway—per the nonprofit scholarship fundraising powerboat club’s longstanding tradition—for its Holiday Fun Run. Though 25 club members and their passengers did come by boat to the New Year’s Eve happening, the majority arrived from various departure points. And most came to the lunch venue by car.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful Estate Home Located in the One of North Naples, Florida most Desired Locations Vineyards is Asking $4 Million

408 Terracina Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 408 Terracina Way, Naples, Florida, is located in the Vineyards, one of North Naples most desired locations and a RARE find in this market. This beautiful estate home has the best golf course views from the oversized pavered pool deck and fantasic outdoor kitchen with so much space for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 408 Terracina Way, please contact Brenda Kae Atkinson (Phone: 269-655-7271) at Premiere Plus Realty Co. for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Body discovered in East Naples Sunday morning

A body was found in Collier County early Sunday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was called around 8 a.m. about a body discovered at 2015 Davis Boulevard in East Naples. It’s unclear if the death is suspicious or not. This is an active investigation...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom

13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
FORT MYERS, FL

