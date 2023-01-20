Read full article on original website
Local volunteers help two Cape Coral residents after a fire
Today local members of the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team, from the Florida Gulf Coast, responded to a home fire on South West 4th Place in Cape Coral.
Bonita fire department says purchasing waterfront restaurant was crucial
Chief DeWitt said they bought both properties using public funds for the price of $6 million dollars at the start of the new year and hope the substation can be rebuilt sometime this summer.
Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims
Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches
Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
‘It’s just been a nightmare’: Port Charlotte couple still waiting on insurance after Ian rips off roof
More than 100 days have passed since Hurricane Ian ripped off Joe Fox and Amira Antelo's roof, leaving their home severely damaged—and they are still waiting for their insurance to come through.
Pickup truck smashes into Lehigh Acres home with two vehicles parked in driveway
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A pickup truck smashed into the garage of a Lehigh Acres home, as well as two cars parked in the driveway Tuesday morning. Lee County deputies responded to the crash on Meadow Drive around 1:20 a.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, the pickup truck...
A disaster recovery center opens in Fort Myers
A disaster recovery center is opening in Fort Myers to help the Dunbar area. The opening will be on Jan. 23, 2023, at Mt. Olive A.M.E. Church at 2754 Orange Street.
Dump trucks dangerously continue cutting through Cape Coral neighborhood
In March of 2022, WINK News talked about dump trucks cutting through local neighborhoods with narrow roads, and in 2023, dump trucks are still a problem in a North West Cape Coral neighborhood. The community filed complaints and even went to the mayor’s office to try and change it.
Naples Fun Run A ‘Comeback’ Event For Fort Myers Offshore
No matter how much money and effort you throw at it, recovering from a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida in late September 2022, takes time. Less than a month ago, there was still too much floating debris and too many submerged hazards in the water for Fort Myers Offshore to start from the Sanibel Island Causeway—per the nonprofit scholarship fundraising powerboat club’s longstanding tradition—for its Holiday Fun Run. Though 25 club members and their passengers did come by boat to the New Year’s Eve happening, the majority arrived from various departure points. And most came to the lunch venue by car.
The Beach Bar holds grand reopening on Fort Myers Beach
The Beach Bar on Fort Myers beach will hold a grand reopening event today with drinks and live music.
64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
A Florida man helped trap a nearly 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral
A Florida man helped trappers catch an almost 10 foot alligator in Cape Coral, off of Del Prado Blvd.
Man breaks into Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers, defecates on the floor
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
Cape Coral repair man caught on camera burglarizing home he worked on
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Cape Coral man has been arrested for breaking into a home on Sunday evening. Convicted felon Joshua Kaleb Huston, 42, was seen breaking into a residence using the homeowner’s Ring camera, according to the Lee County Sherriff’s Office. Huston had worked on...
Burglar breaks into Joe's Crab Shack, leaves behind shocking surprise
Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who broke into a Southwest Florida restaurant early Saturday morning and defecated on the eatery's floor.
CCPD on scene at a crash on Del Prado Blvd South, Southbound lanes affected
The Cape Coral Police Department are on scene at a crash on Del Prado Blvd South, Southbound lanes affected
This Beautiful Estate Home Located in the One of North Naples, Florida most Desired Locations Vineyards is Asking $4 Million
408 Terracina Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 408 Terracina Way, Naples, Florida, is located in the Vineyards, one of North Naples most desired locations and a RARE find in this market. This beautiful estate home has the best golf course views from the oversized pavered pool deck and fantasic outdoor kitchen with so much space for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 408 Terracina Way, please contact Brenda Kae Atkinson (Phone: 269-655-7271) at Premiere Plus Realty Co. for full support and perfect service.
Body discovered in East Naples Sunday morning
A body was found in Collier County early Sunday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, CCSO was called around 8 a.m. about a body discovered at 2015 Davis Boulevard in East Naples. It’s unclear if the death is suspicious or not. This is an active investigation...
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom
13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
