Softer economy impacts LTL carriers different than truckload, industry executives say

Correction: The original story said that LTL carriers should forego rate increases in 2023. The story should have read that carriers should forego multiple rate increases. The softness in the U.S. economy impacts truckload carriers more severely than their LTL brethren because truckload capacity is greater and there are fewer barriers to entry, industry executives said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CargoX proof of concept showcases interoperability for global trade eBOLs

Document transfer solutions provider CargoX says that by utilizing blockchain technology, it recently concluded an electronic bill of lading (eBOL) transfer with a competing provider, edoxOnline, within six minutes, a process that traditionally takes hours or even days. The potential benefit of that streamlining is highlighted by a recent McKinsey...
FreightFriend and FreightWaves partner to provide data to mutual customers

FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, has announced that its TRAC spot rates have been integrated into FreightFriend, a truckload procurement platform. This integration is now live and available to mutual customers. “At FreightFriend, we look to provide our...
GXO sees moderating warehouse labor cost-inflation

Warehouse labor cost-inflation has eased in recent months, though warehouse capacity remains tight in Europe and North America, according to the CFO of contract logistics giant GXO Logistics Inc. In a recent phone interview, Baris Oran said that GXO’s (NYSE: GXO) warehouse labor costs are “easing across the world,” with...

