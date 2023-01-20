Read full article on original website
Michigan, U.S. flags lowered to honor victims of Monterey Park shooting
LANSING, Mich. — U.S. and Michigan flags were ordered to be lowered to half-staff Monday to honor the victims of the Monterey Park, Calif. shooting, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I’m heartbroken for the families and loved ones of the victims as we grieve this tragedy at a time...
Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
Adorable dog with special needs to be featured in 'Puppy Bowl XIX'
TIVERTON, R.I. (TND) — Joey, an adorable rescue dog who lives in Rhode Island, is gearing up for his appearance in “Puppy Bowl XIX,” an annual television special on Animal Planet. He’s just an amazing little pup,” Cathy Larson, who adopted Joey when he was 6 months...
Michigan Department of Civil Rights to host virtual forum on hate crimes & bias incidents
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is scheduled to host a virtual public forum 6 p.m. Thursday to talk on how to report hate crimes and bias incidents in Michigan, according to a Tuesday press release. The forum is to learn how hate crimes and bias...
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
Men accused in Whitmer kidnap plot appear in court for pretrial
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A pretrial hearing was held Monday in the 13th Circuit Court for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The pretrial was set after nearly two years due to COVID-19 delays and requests for in-person preliminary exams. Prior story: Men accused in...
SW Michigan road commissions prepping amid Winter Weather advisory
WEST MICHIGAN — With heavy, wet snow on the way for West Michigan, road commissions are expecting to gear up for a Winter Weather Advisory. John Lindsey, Managing Director of the St. Joseph County Road Commission, says that they are "prepared for whatever mother nature throws at us." "We...
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
Whitmer previews priorities with Michiganders ahead of State of the State address
LANSING, Mich. — In her fifth State of the State this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will focus on tax relief, public safety, and law enforcement funding, she said Tuesday. Whitmer will give the first State of the State address of her second term 7 p.m. Wednesday. The annual speech on Michigan's condition will set the scene for a new term, one where more eyes around the nation are focused on the governor and residents of the state continue to face serious struggles.
Portage Central High School student selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Portage Central High School senior was among the two students selected to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, according to a Sunday news release. Fayyaz Razi, and Olivia Serio from International Academy Okma campus, will join Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters for...
Question of the Day: Will you tune in to the State of the State Address?
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to give her fifth State of the State Address Wednesday. Gov. Whitmer and firearm access: Whitmer, Democrats expected to address firearm access in new term. We want to know: Are you tuning in to Gov. Whitmer's State of the State Address?
Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtables to discuss issues affecting Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to sit down with Michiganders Tuesday at roundtables to discuss issues affecting them. The roundtables are to take place in Lansing and Brighton. The first discussion is expected to happen in Lansing at 8:30 a.m. State of the State address: Whitmer,...
Palisades closing could hurt area's economy, evaluation shows
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — As an effort to reopen Van Buren County's nuclear power plant simmers in Washington D.C., Covert Township and its neighboring communities are planning as if it'll stay shut down for good. Researchers with the University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute presented a new evaluation...
Grand Valley State Football names new head coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scott Wooster was named Grand Valley State University's eighth head football coach in program history, according to university officials Saturday. "Scott Wooster demonstrated a superior ability to be the CEO of a football program and articulated a vision for leading young men who will leave here champions," Grand Valley State Director of Athletics, Keri Becker said. "Scott gives our team the absolute best chance for success now and into the future of Laker football."
