LANSING, Mich. — In her fifth State of the State this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will focus on tax relief, public safety, and law enforcement funding, she said Tuesday. Whitmer will give the first State of the State address of her second term 7 p.m. Wednesday. The annual speech on Michigan's condition will set the scene for a new term, one where more eyes around the nation are focused on the governor and residents of the state continue to face serious struggles.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO