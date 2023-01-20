ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
WWMT

Wyoming man arrested in shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Wyoming man was arrested in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Early Saturday morning, at 1:30 a.m., a 22-year-old Gaines Township man was struck by gunfire several times at the Grand Valley Mobile Home Park, deputies said.
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Men accused in Whitmer kidnap plot appear in court for pretrial

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A pretrial hearing was held Monday in the 13th Circuit Court for five men accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The pretrial was set after nearly two years due to COVID-19 delays and requests for in-person preliminary exams. Prior story: Men accused in...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Whitmer previews priorities with Michiganders ahead of State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. — In her fifth State of the State this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will focus on tax relief, public safety, and law enforcement funding, she said Tuesday. Whitmer will give the first State of the State address of her second term 7 p.m. Wednesday. The annual speech on Michigan's condition will set the scene for a new term, one where more eyes around the nation are focused on the governor and residents of the state continue to face serious struggles.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Portage Central High School student selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Portage Central High School senior was among the two students selected to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate Youth Program, according to a Sunday news release. Fayyaz Razi, and Olivia Serio from International Academy Okma campus, will join Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters for...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Palisades closing could hurt area's economy, evaluation shows

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — As an effort to reopen Van Buren County's nuclear power plant simmers in Washington D.C., Covert Township and its neighboring communities are planning as if it'll stay shut down for good. Researchers with the University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute presented a new evaluation...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Grand Valley State Football names new head coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scott Wooster was named Grand Valley State University's eighth head football coach in program history, according to university officials Saturday. "Scott Wooster demonstrated a superior ability to be the CEO of a football program and articulated a vision for leading young men who will leave here champions," Grand Valley State Director of Athletics, Keri Becker said. "Scott gives our team the absolute best chance for success now and into the future of Laker football."
ALLENDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy