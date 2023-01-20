Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Surging Indiana visits struggling league rival Minnesota
Indiana, which couldn't stop a soul during a three-game losing streak that saw it allow nearly 87 points per game, suddenly can't be stopped. In winning their last three games, the Hoosiers have scored 75 points a game and permitted just under 60. A trip to Minneapolis on Wednesday night to face Big Ten foe Minnesota appears to be a forum to continue those trends.
Sabres stay hot on road with win over Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14 road games. Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.
Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win
Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Logan O'Connor had two assists for Colorado, which has won six straight despite Cale Makar missing his fourth straight game with an...
NHL roundup: Pens' Kris Letang plays hero in return vs. Panthers
January 25 - Kris Letang, back from an 11-game injury absence, scored a power-play goal on a blast from the left circle with 53.1 seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a wild 7-6 win over the visiting Florida Panthers.
Pacers rally in fourth quarter to beat Bulls, end losing streak
Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner both scored 26 points, T.J. McConnell went for 20 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers rallied past the Chicago Bulls in the fourth quarter to snap a seven-game losing streak with a 116-110 victory on Tuesday in Indianapolis. The Pacers came into Tuesday's...
Oilers in rare air going for seventh straight win in facing Blue Jackets
It's been more than 20 years since the Edmonton Oilers last won seven straight games in a season. Considering how well the Oilers have fared against the Columbus Blue Jackets at home all-time, they appear in good position to accomplish that feat again when the teams meet Wednesday night.
Tanner Jeannot scores winner as Predators nip Jets
Tanner Jeannot scored the decisive goal early in the third period to lift the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Cody Glass also scored for the Predators, who won for the fourth time in five games. Nashville's Roman Josi, Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak each recorded an assist.
Ducks dispatch Coyotes behind Cam Fowler
Cam Fowler had two goals and an assist for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night in Tempe, Ariz. Troy Terry had a goal and two assists, Frank Vatrano had a goal and an assist and Anthony Stolarz made 37 saves for the Ducks, who are 2-2-1 on their current six-game road trip.
Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT
Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored and Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games.
Capitals' Tom Wilson leaves with injury
Washington Capitals defenseman Tom Wilson left his team's game at Colorado with a lower-body injury on Tuesday night. Wilson was injured when he was hit on the right leg by an Avalanche shot in the second period. He made his way to the bench and then to the locker room.
Streaking Bruins on fire in 3rd period, surge past Canadiens
Patrice Bergeron scored the deciding goal with 2:55 remaining and David Pastrnak finished with four points as the Boston Bruins came from behind for a 4-2 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Four of the game's six goals were scored in the third period, including the Boston...
Kevin Fiala lifts Kings over Flyers in OT
Kevin Fiala scored at 1:09 of overtime to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Fiala also had an assist, while Anze Kopitar scored two goals and Samuel Fagemo contributed one goal for the Kings.
Steven Stamkos, honored pregame, guides Lightning past Wild
Steven Stamkos broke a third-period tie with the game-winning goal on the night the Lightning celebrated him, leading host Tampa Bay to its 10th straight home win, a 4-2 decision over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. With the game tied at 2 after two periods, Stamkos swept in the 505th...
Kraken D Justin Schultz week-to-week with injury
Seattle Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury, coach Dave Hakstol told reporters Tuesday. The veteran last played Jan. 17 against the Edmonton Oilers, when he collided with Zach Hyman, fell and exited the game. He's missed two games since.
Hurricanes, Stars face off in battle of hot squads
The Carolina Hurricanes will try to extend their latest points streak when they visit the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Hurricanes are 4-0-1 over their last five games, continuing the team's knack for just about always leaving the rink with at least one point. Only the NHL-leading Boston Bruins have fewer regulation losses than Carolina's nine, and the Hurricanes' season included a 15-0-2 stretch that set new club records for consecutive games with a point (17) and consecutive wins (11).
Suns hammer Hornets in matchup of short-handed teams
Cameron Johnson poured in 24 points as the Phoenix Suns blew out the visiting Charlotte Hornets -- twice -- in a 128-97 victory Tuesday night in a matchup of teams missing key players because of injuries. Phoenix built a 30-point lead in the second quarter, only to see it dwindle...
Improved Thunder set to face unsteady Hawks
The last time the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks squared off, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey led the way in a Thunder win. Heading into Wednesday's second and final meeting between the teams, this time in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey enter on a hot streak and could be poised to do more damage. The duo is a big reason why the Thunder have won seven of their last nine games.
Nikola Jokic the hero as Nuggets edge Pelicans
Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and scored the winning basket with 16 seconds left as the visiting Denver Nuggets defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 99-98 on Tuesday night. Jokic, returning from a two-game absence due to hamstring tightness, finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Jamal Murray also scored 25 points and Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon scored 11 each for the Nuggets, who won for the 10th time in 11 games.
Bam Adebayo helps Heat top league-leading Celtics
Bam Adebayo had 30 points -- including the go-ahead jumper in the lane with 20.4 seconds left -- to lead the host Miami Heat to a 98-95 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in South Florida. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists....
