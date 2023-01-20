Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Rodgers Could Be Traded In OffseasonOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wearegreenbay.com
NEW Zoo mourns the loss of fan-favorite Matilda the Moose
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is in mourning following the loss of Matilda the moose. Matilda was a zoo favorite and spent the last few years being looked after closely while dealing with age-related conditions like arthritis. In the past week, her health...
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Vegan leather jacket
(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday features an all-washable vegan leather jacket in another trend – the color of Olive. It’s on sale at $69.99 plus 20% off, bringing it down to $55.99. Sizes and quantities are limited. Shop local, either in store at Furs and Clothing...
wearegreenbay.com
All Canada Show this week in Green Bay
(WFRV) – If you’re ready to head up North and plan a trip to Canada, you don’t even need to leave Green Bay thanks to the All Canada Show. Steve Cegielski is the owner and he gives Local 5 Live viewers some things to think about when planning a trip including the need for a passport, what the ‘American Plan’ is, and what else you need to know when crossing the border.
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
wearegreenbay.com
Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ serving up authentic slow-cooked meats
(WFRV) – When pictures alone get your tastebuds going – you know the food is going to be good. Reggie and Amanda visited Local 5 Live with a look at their new business Peters’ Boyz Texas BBQ where flavorful slow-cooked meats are made with passion in an at-home atmosphere.
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
wearegreenbay.com
Learn about the Bald Eagle at Eagle Days at 1000 Islands Environmental Center
(WFRV) – You see them more often this time of year, but what do you know about Bald Eagles in the area?. Local 5 Live gets details on how you can learn about these beautiful birds and celebrate them during Eagle Days at 1000 Islands Environmental Center. Details from...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month
GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
wearegreenbay.com
Explore the menu at Brix in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Whether it’s gourmet burgers or the always updated fresh menu, you’ll find something to love at Brix. Jacque stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at what’s new. Brix is located at 939 S. 8th Street in Manitowoc. Find them online at...
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-20-23 Mother Barfly
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week—ish… 25-year-old mother, Christina Badalamenti of Green Bay who this past week (and a couple days ago) was arrested on two counts of child neglect. It all started when an officer happened...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Museum of the Lost’ exhibit at the Kaukauna Library
(WFRV) – What was once lost is now found… and turned into art. Jenny from the Kaukauna Library stopped by Local 5 Live with a glimpse into ‘The Museum of the Lost’. The Kaukauna Public Library has collected a large amount of lost and left behind items and has decided to create a temporary exhibit to attract patrons to the library in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners. The staff has come up with unique and entertaining titles for the objects, so even if you aren’t missing anything, you can enjoy the display.
wearegreenbay.com
Get your tickets now for Death by Chocolate event in downtown Appleton
(WFRV) – Two routes – lots of chocolate!. If you are a chocolate lover, there’s a popular event happening in downtown Appleton. Local 5 Live gets details on how to still get tickets, plus a sample of a tasting tour. TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW!. Join us for a...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Power restored to affected customers in Denmark
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a morning outage to thousands of people in Denmark, WPS says that power has been restored. According to WPS, power was restored to the Denmark area at 12:15 p.m. All of the customers that were affected by the outage have had their power restored.
WFRV Local 5
Fundraisers set up for FDL County teen car crash victims
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Fond du Lac County community has come together to support the victims of a deadly car crash involving teenagers that happened in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend. The Fond du Lac High School hockey team held a moment of silence before their game on Tuesday night in […]
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
wearegreenbay.com
Light snow and windy into tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. It is a relatively quiet start to this work week. Mostly cloudy skies start today with a light breeze out of the west. It is those westerly winds which is why we are staying chilly this morning with temps in the upper teens/low 20s. Expect a few hours of possible sunshine south of Green Bay early this afternoon before light snow moves in from the north by the late afternoon/early evening. No accumulation more than a coating, is likely. The only real concern with this will be any slippery roads heading into Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Dead dog found in dumpster in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – For the second time this month, the Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a deceased dog incident. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on January 23 around 8:20 a.m., officers were sent to a multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street. Staff from the property management company told authorities a dog was found dead inside a dumpster.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Worst I’ve seen in 10-20 years’: Experts recommend staying off ice until completely frozen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The water is not completely frozen in the bay of Green Bay. The owner of Smokey’s on the Bay, Jeff Tilkens says it’s not safe to go ice fishing. “This year, the ice conditions on the bay of Green Bay is probably the worst I’ve seen in, I don’t know, maybe ten or twenty years,” said Tilkens.
wearegreenbay.com
Beatles Tribute band ‘American English’ performs at MACC benefit concert in Menasha
(WFRV) – Bring back memories of one of the greatest bands ever with a Beatles Tribute band, while supporting a great cause. Greg Thompson visited Local 5 Live with more on the band American English plus details on a fundraiser to benefit the MACC Fund, giving hope to children with cancer and blood disorders.
Comments / 0