Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Michigan trucking company auctioning equipment after 50 years
An online auction is slated for Tuesday to sell the assets of family-owned Art Mulder & Sons Trucking (AMST) of Holland, Michigan. The move comes two months after the refrigerated less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier ceased operations in late November after more than 50 years. Orbitbid, which is owned by Michigan-based Miedema...
freightwaves.com
Tesla to build all-electric Semi truck in Nevada
Automaker Tesla announced Tuesday it is investing $3.6 billion to build two new factories in Nevada, including a facility to mass produce its all-electric Class 8 Semi truck. “Semi is our fully electric combination truck, with 500 miles of range and energy consumption of less than 2 KWh per mile,” the company said on its website. “Thank you to the Tesla team, our supply chain partners and the local community that has made accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy possible at Gigafactory Nevada.”
freightwaves.com
Cargo theft trends, freight scams and consumer weakness – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is catching up with CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco to learn about four troubling global trade trends flashing consumer weakness. New year, same cargo thefts. Travelers' Scott Cornell shares the latest data on what thieves are looking to steal from your trailers.
freightwaves.com
Paccar sets Q4 and 2022 records in revenue and net income
Recession-fearing pundits looking for an earnings slowdown won’t find evidence in Paccar Inc.’s fourth-quarter results. The OEM set annual revenue and net income records across all its businesses. New medium- and heavy-duty trucks at Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF Trucks, a continuing streak of strong quarter-over-quarter performance in its...
freightwaves.com
Uber Freight cutting about 150 jobs, all in brokerage operations
Uber Freight is laying off 3% of its workforce, and all of the job losses are coming in its digital brokerage activities. In a memo to staff, obtained by FreightWaves and confirmed by a spokesman for Uber Freight, CEO Lior Ron said the cutbacks would impact about 150 employees. The Digital Brokerage division is separate from the Transplace operations that Uber Freight acquired in 2021.
freightwaves.com
UP vows to improve service, craft employees’ quality of life in 2023
To counter looming macroeconomic headwinds in 2023, Union Pacific aims to boost rail service, which will include looking at how to improve the quality of life of craft employees, according to executives speaking on UP’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call Tuesday. It’s important to find a way that some craft...
Comments / 0