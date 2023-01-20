ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Hemp production regulations could soon change in Nebraska

GILTNER, Neb. — Compared to many other states, Nebraska performed poorly when it comes to hemp production, and that’s according to the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. The 2021 survey collected data for hemp grown in the...
Morgue says it's 'regularly' running out of space due to deadly fentanyl overdoses

KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — The King County Medical Examiner's office in Washington state is struggling to find space to store bodies due to spiking fentanyl overdose deaths. Dr. Faisal Kahn, who is the director of Public Health Seattle & King County, said preliminary data shows 2022 will set...
Health experts discuss the new COVID-19 variant, XBB 1.5

OMAHA, NEB. — A new highly contagious COVID-19 variant dubbed XBB 1.5 has doubled its presence here in the midwest. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Jan.14, variant XBB 1.5 makes up 6% of cases with variant BQ 1.1 being the dominant one in the state making up 28% of cases.
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts sworn in as U.S. Senator

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was officially sworn into office as a U.S. Senator on the floor of the Senate and was officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress Monday. “There is no higher honor than serving the people of Nebraska, and representing...
