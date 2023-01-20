OMAHA, NEB. — A new highly contagious COVID-19 variant dubbed XBB 1.5 has doubled its presence here in the midwest. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Jan.14, variant XBB 1.5 makes up 6% of cases with variant BQ 1.1 being the dominant one in the state making up 28% of cases.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO