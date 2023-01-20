Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: January 24, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines:. Nebraska FFA Association looking for volunteers.
foxnebraska.com
Woman charged with hosing down police, injuring one officer while drunk
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (TND) — A woman is under arrest after a disturbance that ended with one police officer soaked and another taken to the hospital. It happened back on Nov. 10 but Nicole Groupe wasn't arrested until Monday, Jan. 23. East Pennsboro Township police in Pennsylvania said...
foxnebraska.com
Hemp production regulations could soon change in Nebraska
GILTNER, Neb. — Compared to many other states, Nebraska performed poorly when it comes to hemp production, and that’s according to the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) 2021 Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. The 2021 survey collected data for hemp grown in the...
foxnebraska.com
Morgue says it's 'regularly' running out of space due to deadly fentanyl overdoses
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — The King County Medical Examiner's office in Washington state is struggling to find space to store bodies due to spiking fentanyl overdose deaths. Dr. Faisal Kahn, who is the director of Public Health Seattle & King County, said preliminary data shows 2022 will set...
foxnebraska.com
Health experts discuss the new COVID-19 variant, XBB 1.5
OMAHA, NEB. — A new highly contagious COVID-19 variant dubbed XBB 1.5 has doubled its presence here in the midwest. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Jan.14, variant XBB 1.5 makes up 6% of cases with variant BQ 1.1 being the dominant one in the state making up 28% of cases.
foxnebraska.com
Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts sworn in as U.S. Senator
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was officially sworn into office as a U.S. Senator on the floor of the Senate and was officially seated as a member of the 118th U.S. Congress Monday. “There is no higher honor than serving the people of Nebraska, and representing...
Comments / 0