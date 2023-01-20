ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Wave 3

LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 Park Hill neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two years after 19-year-old Karliegh Miller was shot to death in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood, the suspect in the case has entered a plea agreement on Tuesday. According to the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney office, Demond Haynes pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was originally charged...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Sellersburg man arrested after shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

Boyle County human remains still unidentified, Louisville family believes ID could come this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman say remains found in Boyle County several days ago could be identified sometime this week. According to a release from Kentucky State Police on Jan. 20, the KSP Post in Richmond was contacted about possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The investigation indicated skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville. That's about 75 miles from downtown Louisville.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man, 38, killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old Louisville man who died last week after being hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Robert Patterson died of blunt force injuries at the scene. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after gun found at Eastern High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a student at Eastern High School was found with a gun. The incident took place Monday afternoon around lunchtime. According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools, a fight erupted between an unspecified number of students. During the fight, a weapon fell out of a backpack.
LOUISVILLE, KY

