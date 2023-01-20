Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Update: Kentucky State Police Charges Washington County Man With Criminal Abuse
UPDATE: The Washington County Grand Jury has returned an indictment for James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Brooke Turner, both of Springfield, for this investigation. The charges are the following:. Murder. Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Child 12 or Under. Wanton Endangerment – 1st Degree. Trafficking Controlled Substance –...
wdrb.com
Lyndon's juvenile detention center to reopen, part of Beshear's plan to separate male detainees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's Justice Cabinet is making repairs to a juvenile detention facility in Lyndon, after it was shut down in 2019. The Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Center, JRJDC, on La Grange Road originally opened in 2019 after the Louisville Metro Youth Detention Services was closed. The JRJDC...
wdrb.com
Year or more wait for Louisville defendants needing competency evaluations before trial has been cut in half
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As recently as this past summer, the wait for a defendant in Louisville to get a competency evaluation at Kentucky’s state-run psychiatric center was a year or more, leaving people jailed indefinitely and victims unsure when they would get any resolution. Now, however, that...
Wave 3
LMPD officers get new order regarding marijuana citations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are now discouraged from citing residents for possession of marijuana only. Officers received a memorandum from LMPD Colonel Paul Humphrey on Tuesday reinforcing a city ordinance instructing the offense be of the lowest priority for the department when it’s the most serious charge.
2 Kentuckians charged with disaster fraud
Two Kentuckians have been indicted on charges of wire fraud and disaster fraud, one faces more.
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
wdrb.com
2 indicted for death of 1-month-old in Washington County, Kentucky State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Washington County, Kentucky, indicts two people for the death of a 1-month-old. James Dalton Jeffries and Savannah Turner, both of Springfield, Kentucky, are charged with murder, criminal abuse, wanton endangerment, trafficking meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Last November, Kentucky State Police...
wdrb.com
Hardin County 7th grader charged after threatening to bring gun to school, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A seventh grader was taken into custody in Hardin County on Tuesday over a school threat. Police said the student goes to Bluegrass Middle School in Elizabethtown. Chris Denham, a spokesperson for the Elizabethtown Police Department, said a seventh grade student shared plans to bring a...
wdrb.com
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 Park Hill neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two years after 19-year-old Karliegh Miller was shot to death in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood, the suspect in the case has entered a plea agreement on Tuesday. According to the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney office, Demond Haynes pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He was originally charged...
wdrb.com
Sellersburg man arrested after shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg man is in custody after a shooting that left a woman hospitalized Monday evening. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Jan. 23 on West St. Joe Road, near Highway 60, according to a news release from Col. Mark Grube, a spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff's Office. That's where police found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
wdrb.com
42-year-old Louisville man dies 2 weeks after shooting near Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died two weeks after he was shot in Louisville's Klondike neighborhood. The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane.
wdrb.com
JCPS elementary put on heightened security after shots fired at nearby apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired near a Louisville elementary school put the school on heightened security, as students were ending the day on Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB News that Coleridge-Taylor Montessori Elementary was never on lockdown and was given an all clear. A Louisville...
wdrb.com
Louisville police asking for public to vote daily so officer can win national award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer has been nominated for a national award, and LMPD is asking for the public to send in their votes so he can snag the top honor. According to a news release from LMPD, Officer Cody Woolston was nominated for a 2023...
wdrb.com
Teenage employee shot during attempted robbery at McDonald's on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage employee at McDonald's on Preston Highway was shot after an attempted robbery on Tuesday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of an attempted robbery and shooting at a business on Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Newburg around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
wdrb.com
Fatal Elizabethtown accident raises question: Who makes sure tall signs are safe?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Denny’s restaurant sign that partially toppled in high winds last week wasn’t particularly out of place in Elizabethtown, Ky. — nor along most any interstate exit in the country. The 2,600-pound projectile landed on a car in the parking lot below...
wdrb.com
Boyle County human remains still unidentified, Louisville family believes ID could come this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of a missing Louisville woman say remains found in Boyle County several days ago could be identified sometime this week. According to a release from Kentucky State Police on Jan. 20, the KSP Post in Richmond was contacted about possible human remains discovered in Boyle County. The investigation indicated skeletal remains were found in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville. That's about 75 miles from downtown Louisville.
LMPD: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
wslmradio.com
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man, 38, killed in hit-and-run crash in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 38-year-old Louisville man who died last week after being hit by a vehicle in Shively has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Robert Patterson died of blunt force injuries at the scene. According to Shively Police Maj. Patrick Allen, officers responded to a...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after gun found at Eastern High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a student at Eastern High School was found with a gun. The incident took place Monday afternoon around lunchtime. According to Carolyn Callahan, a spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools, a fight erupted between an unspecified number of students. During the fight, a weapon fell out of a backpack.
