NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
News Channel Nebraska
Justin Bieber sells his music catalog
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his publishing and artist royalties from his song catalog, adding himself to a growing list of pop stars who have inked rights deals. Bieber sold his catalog to Hipgnosis, the music rights investment company announced Tuesday. "Justin is truly a once in a...
‘You Asked For It’: Stephen Colbert Gets 'Mean' In Scathing Reply To George Santos
The late-night host burns Santos over his latest wild claim.
News Channel Nebraska
Angela Bassett snags Marvel's first acting Oscar nomination
Angela Bassett's powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. While it was not her first nomination, (Bassett was received a best actress nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in...
