News Channel Nebraska

Justin Bieber sells his music catalog

Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his publishing and artist royalties from his song catalog, adding himself to a growing list of pop stars who have inked rights deals. Bieber sold his catalog to Hipgnosis, the music rights investment company announced Tuesday. "Justin is truly a once in a...
Angela Bassett snags Marvel's first acting Oscar nomination

Angela Bassett's powerful performance as Queen Ramonda in the "Black Panther" sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" earned her a best supporting actress nomination Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards. While it was not her first nomination, (Bassett was received a best actress nomination for her portrayal of Tina Turner in...

