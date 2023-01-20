A Wadsworth man is headed to prison after pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges. 33-year-old Gene Chicoine was arrested in December of 2021 for trying to kill a family member who suffered serious injuries during the attack. Initially, Chicoine pleaded not guilty to the charges, but had a change of heart just last week. Immediately after changing his plea to guilty, Chicoine was sentenced to up to 13 and a half years in prison.

