Kentucky State

Sales tax impacts businesses

Local businesses adapt to new sales tax laws one month into new year. It's been nearly one month since Kentucky started imposing a 6% sales tax on 35 new services. Some local businesses in the affected industries weren't happy about the change, but they're a month into making the transition.
Local businesses adapt to new sales tax laws one month into new year

PADUCAH — It's been nearly one month since Kentucky started imposing a 6% sales tax on 35 new services. Photography and personal fitness training are on the list of services Kentuckians are now paying more for. Some local businesses in those industries weren't happy about the change, but they're...
Foster agency collecting blankets for youth in need

BENTON, KY — An agency that connects children and teens with foster families is hosting a blanket drive for foster children in Kentucky. StepStone Family and Youth Services — which has locations in nine states, including Kentucky — has kicked off a Wrapped in Love winter blanket drive for children and teens in the foster system. The organization is collecting new and gently used blankets from Jan. 23 through Feb. 17 at locations across Kentucky.
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
Old school, new community center

A former Farley Elementary student bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, he said he's excited for what's to come.

