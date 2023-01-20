Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Landowners, farmers invited to apply for funding to improve oak forests in 5 Illinois counties
CHAMPAIGN, IL — Landowners and farmers in five southern Illinois counties may now apply for funding to assist them in protecting some of their natural resources. According to a Monday release, Regional Conservation Partnership Program funds are now available for the Southern Illinois Oak Ecosystem Restorations effort in Southern Illinois.
wpsdlocal6.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Questions arise over implementation of Kentucky juvenile detention center changes
PADUCAH — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced several changes aiming to improve juvenile detention centers across the state, but those changes came with miscommunication and confusion. Some of the changes announced on Jan. 12 include permission for workers to carry defense tools, like Tasers and pepper spray, and...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local businesses adapt to new sales tax laws one month into new year
PADUCAH — It's been nearly one month since Kentucky started imposing a 6% sales tax on 35 new services. Photography and personal fitness training are on the list of services Kentuckians are now paying more for. Some local businesses in those industries weren't happy about the change, but they're...
wpsdlocal6.com
Narcan emergency kits being placed in high-traffic areas, including McDonald's, to prevent overdose deaths
PADUCAH — More people are dying from drug overdose every year. In Kentucky alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracked a 14.5% spike in opioid overdose deaths from 2020 to 2021. That's why local nonprofit Four Rivers Behavioral Health is working to supply Narcan in more high-traffic areas, like McDonalds.
wpsdlocal6.com
Foster agency collecting blankets for youth in need
BENTON, KY — An agency that connects children and teens with foster families is hosting a blanket drive for foster children in Kentucky. StepStone Family and Youth Services — which has locations in nine states, including Kentucky — has kicked off a Wrapped in Love winter blanket drive for children and teens in the foster system. The organization is collecting new and gently used blankets from Jan. 23 through Feb. 17 at locations across Kentucky.
wpsdlocal6.com
Jamie Jameson suspended from practicing law in Kentucky
KENTUCKY- Former Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson is suspended from practicing law in the state, after failing to pay dues to the Kentucky Bar Association. According to a notice issued by the state bar association, Jameson's law license will be suspended until his membership can be restored. Jameson...
wpsdlocal6.com
Old school, new community center
A former Farley Elementary student bought the 50,000-square-foot building and 12-acre lot Friday. Talking with Local 6 on Monday, he said he's excited for what's to come.
wpsdlocal6.com
Tortured, shot and left to die: one dog's survival highlights Kentucky pet law
PRINCETON, KY - A missing pit bully puppy tortured, shot and left to die. Athena was eventually found and now, the owner and the Caldwell County Animal Shelter says the situation is just another example of ongoing pet abuse in the area. "They told me that she had been shot...
