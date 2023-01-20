Read full article on original website
Roll Call Online
Supreme Court asks US to weigh in on content moderation cases
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration Monday to weigh in on a pair of cases that could determine the future of social media law, a move that could delay resolution of the disputes until next year. The justices, behind closed doors on Friday, had discussed what to do with...
Roll Call Online
Senate organizing resolutions on hold over GOP waiver issue
Organizing resolutions needed to constitute each party’s membership on Senate committees may still get votes this week, but Republicans first have to resolve an intraparty issue over two senators from the same state trying to serve on the same committee. Senate Republican Conference precedent prohibits senators from the same...
Roll Call Online
Democrats await key decisions on House Appropriations seats
House Democrats this week will fill out their party’s committee assignments, which will involve a switch among top party leaders serving on Appropriations and removing four members from Ways and Means to adhere to a bipartisan agreement on committee ratios. The Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, the panel responsible...
Roll Call Online
After past farm bill stumbles, GOP this year faces the challenge of inexperience
In the four years since Congress enacted the current farm bill, more than 40 percent of the seats in the House have turned over. Nearly 200 of the 435 members may know little about the multiyear, far-ranging and sometimes contentious legislation, posing a challenge to House Agriculture Chairman Glenn Thompson as he writes a 2023 farm bill. Thompson, R-Pa., faces a tight timetable because his panel is slated, under an arrangement with the Senate Agriculture Committee, to take the lead on moving legislation before the current farm bill expires Sept. 30.
Roll Call Online
House border security bill bumped amid Republican concerns
Some House Republicans have raised concerns about legislation backed by their party leadership that seeks to curtail migration at the border, which has derailed plans to hold a vote on border security issues in the first weeks of the year. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., had included the border...
Roll Call Online
GOP-led states challenge Biden’s new migration ‘parole’ program
A group of 20 Republican-led states urged a Texas federal court Tuesday to strike down a recent government program that allows migrants from certain countries to apply for temporary immigration status, in yet another suit against the administration’s immigration efforts. Texas and other states argue in the lawsuit, filed...
Roll Call Online
McCarthy names Michael Guest to lead Ethics panel as George Santos questions loom
Republican Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi will chair the House Ethics Committee in the 118th Congress, Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Monday. “As Chair, he will work to maintain standards and restore the integrity of this institution,” the speaker wrote in a tweet. “He will put the mission of the People’s House above all else and will help deliver transparency to the American people.”
Roll Call Online
Aviation industry in crosshairs for next biofuel push
Corrected 2:15 p.m. | Congress and the Biden administration aim to boost the use of sustainable fuels for the emissions-heavy aviation industry, setting up a new front in the debate over biofuels. Sustainable aviation fuels, or SAF (pronounced "SAFF"), which are made from a range of plants and other organic...
Roll Call Online
Chairman Gallagher outlines China committee’s agenda
The head of the newly created House committee centered on strategic competition with China expects the panel will lay down “supporting fire” to elevate the importance of selling military equipment to Taiwan. Chairman Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., says his committee will occupy two lanes: owning niche topics — such...
Roll Call Online
US Chamber of Commerce dips to second place in K Street spending
The 10 biggest spenders on lobbying shelled out $326.6 million in 2022 to influence the Democrat-controlled Congress and executive branch, a more than 17 percent increase from the year before. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce fell to second place, behind the National Association of Realtors. Now, with divided control on...
Roll Call Online
Senators urge Biden to greenlight tanks for Ukraine
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle urged the Biden administration to send tanks to Ukraine amid reports that Germany had decided to do so. Nearly a year into the war, the Biden administration has hesitated over whether it should send American-made Abrams tanks to Kyiv, instead arguing that Germany should allow transfers of German-made Leopard tanks that are already in Europe and are better suited to the battlefield.
Roll Call Online
Rep. Ruben Gallego jumps into Arizona Senate race
Liberal Democrats seething about Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s moderate stances got a challenger to take her on Monday, but Rep. Ruben Gallego’s announcement also creates the potential for a messy three-way contest in a battleground state. The campaign arm for Senate Democrats, whose 51-seat majority control in this...
Roll Call Online
Justice Department sues Google over digital advertising tech
The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday that accuses the tech giant of thwarting competition in the digital advertising industry. Eight states joined the U.S. to accuse the California-based company of abusing “monopoly power” to disadvantage advertisers who use other ad tech products, and the lawsuit seeks damages and the divestiture of certain ad tech products of the tech giant.
Roll Call Online
Senate swears in newest member Pete Ricketts
Pete Ricketts had less than three weeks between his old job and his new one a thousand miles away. The former governor of Nebraska was sworn in to the Senate on Monday, raising his right hand as the chamber returned to start the year’s work in earnest. He got...
