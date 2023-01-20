Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Surges Past $23K, Is the Rally Sustainable? (Analysis)
The ongoing rally will not zoom back to fresh all-time highs, but it could be different. Bitcoin has been moving higher as the equity markets fetched more gains. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization climbed over $23,000 on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, both Bitcoin and Ethereum added 40% surges to their trajectory, retracting the entire post-FTX dump.
ETH Breaks Past $1.6K But is a Short-Term Correction Imminent? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s price has been on the rise for quite a while now after breaking above the $1300 resistance level. While the positive trend remains on higher timeframes, some signs are suggesting that at least a short-term correction is quite probable. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the...
Short-Term Bitcoin Investors Are Taking Profit After the Pump: Glassnode
Short-term holders are selling into the Bitcoin rally to take profit while they can, on-chain analysis shows. Certain Bitcoin investors are selling while they can after the primary cryptocurrency reclaimed $23,000 earlier this month, according to Glassnode. The blockchain intelligence provider’s latest report reviews recent on-chain behavioral patterns exhibited by...
Definitely Nifty: NFTs Sold Topped 67% YoY Growth in 2022
The total sales of NFTs increased by a whopping 67% YoY in 2022. The price of Ethereum, BNB Coin, Solana, and other DeFi altcoins kept running this week. New data in a report out from DappRadar reveals there were more NFTs sold in 2022 than the year before. DappRadar: NFTs...
Short Squeeze or Temporary Decline, What’s Next for XRP? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple is aiming for higher price levels as the market experienced another uptrend over the previous week. The trend’s momentum looks promising, yet the price must first surpass the crucial resistance level of $0.43. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. After a short-term consolidation at the $0.39 level,...
Lonza underscores growth prospects with share buy-back, dividend hike
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza (LONN.S) reaffirmed its longer-term growth prospects, moving to buy back own shares worth 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.17 billion) and to increase its dividend despite an expected dip in the profit margin this year.
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
Asian shares are trading mixed after Wall Street indexes finished little changed, as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies
Biggest Challenge for Cardano Ahead Following 45% Monthly Surge (ADA Price Analysis)
Cardano’s price managed to steadily push higher day after day. But for how long can the bulls keep the rally alive?. As the price continues its ascend, ADA will face a significant challenge the $0.40, where the expectation is for sellers to make a stand. In the past, this level rejected the price and was followed by a steep correction. This may happen again, and if it does, there is support at $0.36.
Bankrupt BlockFi to Sell $160M in Bitcoin Mining Hardware Loans: Report
The bankrupt crypto mining lender BlockFi plans to sell loans linked to Bitcoin mining machine purchases. The embattled crypto company has around $160 million in loans backed by 68,000 Bitcoin mining rigs which it needs to sell. The New Jersey-based firm started the bidding process for the loans last year,...
Bitcoin Is Up Nearly 30% Since Peter Schiff, Jim Cramer Said Get Out of Crypto
Contrary to Peter Schiff’s and Jim Cramer’s pessimistic predictions, bitcoin continued its price expansion. One of the biggest critics of the cryptocurrency industry – Peter Schiff – expected bitcoin’s spike at the start of the year to cease shortly after it began and advised investors to sell their holdings when the asset was trading at around $18,000. The uptrend, though, continued, and BTC currently stands at $22,800 – a 27% increase since the American financial commentator shared his views.
IMF Recommends 5-Point Crypto Regulation Scheme
The International Monetary Fund issued a five-point cryptocurrency recommendation scheme. As global influencers rubbed elbows at Davos, the IMF issued recommendations for crypto to global regulators. Depending on who you ask, crypto regulation could hurt the industry or open up vast new markets for normie investors. In a note published...
Genesis Sues Roger Ver for $20 Million for Failing to Settle Crypto Options
As insolvency drama rages on, Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with another embattled crypto firm. The so-called “Bitcoin Jesus,” Roger Ver, has been summoned to repay over $20 million in damages to Genesis after failing to settle certain cryptocurrency options transactions before the payment deadline.
SEC and Grayscale to Debate on a Bitcoin ETF in Court in March
The SEC and Grayscale will argue on a Bitcoin ETF in court in March. The world’s largest digital asset manager – Grayscale – will reportedly present its arguments in court regarding the potential launch of a Bitcoin ETF in the US on March 7. The United States...
69% of Retail Investors Unfazed by 2022 Crypto Winter: Survey
The study found that younger investors are less fearful of the crypto market after the crash last year. Most retail investors are still very much interested in investing in digital assets despite experiencing what is arguably the worst bear market in crypto history. According to a recent survey report by...
Aptos Explodes 95% Weekly to ATH, Bitcoin Calms Amid $23K (Weekend Watch)
Aptos (APT) is the best performer on a weekly scale from the top 100 cryptocurrencies. With the end of the week coming, bitcoin continued to gradually increase in value and tapped yet another multi-month high well above $23,000 before retracing slightly. Most altcoins have calmed on a daily scale, aside...
Vitalik Buterin Weighs in on Stealth Address to Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions
Stealth addresses can be registered on Ethereum Name Services (ENS) and can help in obfuscating the peer-to-peer transactions of digital assets. Privacy tools have always been heralded as a key to financial freedom in the crypto industry. In the Ethereum ecosystem, discussions surrounding the subject matter have revolved mostly around privacy-preserving transfers of ETH and mainstream ERC20 tokens.
Companies Should Separate Clients’ Crypto Assets From Their Own: NYDFS
The regulator claimed the guidance is intended to offer “greater clarity regarding standards and practices.”. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) urged firms to set apart customers’ cryptocurrency holdings from their own assets. The watchdog argued that co-mingling funds could trigger a significant financial loss...
Shiba Inu Is The Most Popular Starter Crypto: Nansen
Shiba Inu was the most popular cryptocurrency in new wallets over the past week, according to on-chain analysis. Shiba Inu was the most popular crypto in new wallets over the past week, an on-chain analytics firm recently found. Banking was a boring subject for the Baby Boomer generation, but in the Internet of programmable money, finance is fun.
Alstom's third-quarter sales rise on European orders
Jan 25 (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom (ALSO.PA) on Wednesday posted an 8% rise in quarterly sales helped by strong orders in Europe. Revenue in the October-December period, its fiscal third quarter, amounted to 4.22 billion euros ($4.60 billion), compared with 3.92 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Today in 2014: Ethereum Was Announced by Vitalik Buterin on Bitcointalk
Nine years ago, on this day, Vitalik Buterin announced Ethereum on the popular Bitcointalk forum. Vitalik Buterin’s first tryst with the Bitcoin community dates back to 2011. He began participating in ‘Bitcointalk,’ a forum created by Satoshi Nakamoto. It was then that he co-founded and started writing articles for Bitcoin magazine. He began traveling to speak with BTC developers around the world in a bid to construct a new, potentially superior iteration of the Bitcoin blockchain.
