Cardano’s price managed to steadily push higher day after day. But for how long can the bulls keep the rally alive?. As the price continues its ascend, ADA will face a significant challenge the $0.40, where the expectation is for sellers to make a stand. In the past, this level rejected the price and was followed by a steep correction. This may happen again, and if it does, there is support at $0.36.

19 HOURS AGO