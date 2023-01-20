Notable NH Deaths: Long-time Jefferson Town Clerk; Former Salem Fire Chief

Read full article on original website
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Tiny & Cute: Meet The Irish Pub That Will Travel To You!Dianna CarneyReading, MA
The Fly Tying Season in NH
The day is overcast and cannot make its mind up if it wants to rain or snow or do both. A day like this could become a shoveling nightmare. I’m sitting by the fireplace with a cup of coffee and thinking this would be a great day to tie flies. This time of year, when the ice covers the river making wading treacherous, is when most fly fishers hit their bench to tie flies.
NH Officials Urge Action As New Snow Storm Nears
CONCORD, N.H. – With another storm approaching, the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office urge residents, communities and businesses to take action. · Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford and Sullivan counties are under a Winter...
Skating at Strawbery Banke and Other Funny Things Mothers Do
My daughter and I went skating today at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth. And, as I have a friend in Cincinnati who enjoys the webcam at the rink, I knew she was watching and I waved. And then Lucy of Ohio took a snapshot and, thanks to the power of technology, I have a picture of myself and my daughter, Jane, skating on a beautiful January morning. It’s so Currier and Ives, so New England.
Littleton Lawmaker Looking for $25M To Replace Cannon Tramway
CONCORD – One of the state’s most iconic tourist attractions, Cannon Mountain’s aerial tramway, may be in for a replacement. A legislative bill to spend $25 million of the 2023 state’s surplus revenues for a new tram has been introduced by a new state senator from Littleton.
State Rep. Gerhard Wants Gun Ownership Rights Restored To ‘Ex-Felons’ Like Him
CONCORD – State Rep. Jason Gerhard, R-Northfield, testified Friday on House Bill 144 that he sponsored to restore “firearm ownership rights to ex-felons.”. “I’m here to speak on restoring firearm ownership rights to ex-felons, non-violent ex-felons, emphasizing the non-violent part,” Gerhard told members of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. The hearing was in the Legislative Office Building.
The Splaine Brothers Tell Why NH’s First-in-the-Nation Presidential Primary Matters
Keeping New Hampshire first is the goal of the man who created legislation that assures that the state will continue to be the home of the first presidential primary nationally. Podcast producer Roger Wood speaks with Portsmouth natives Jim Splaine and John Splaine, his brother. Both are political experts. Born...
End of an era: Seacoast Media Group Shuttering Press, Will Print Out of State
One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
Mass. Man Sentenced to 12 Months for Conspiring To Steal Firearms
William Guerrero, 21, of Brighton, Massachusetts was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison today for conspiring to steal firearms from a New Hampshire Federal Firearm Licensee, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced. According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 23, 2022, Guerrero drove a...
Notable NH Deaths: World-Renowned Poet; Hudson Paramedic; Portsmouth Philanthropist
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Emergency Legislation Moving Forward on Closure of YDC
CONCORD – With the closing of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, formerly known as YDC, required in just five weeks, lawmakers are now scrambling to pass a new bill to create a new facility and extend the closure date. Many details remain, including where a new center...
Enforcement Actions Filed Against Hate Group for NH Civil Rights Act Violations in Portsmouth
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport announce the initiation of an enforcement action by the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit against the National Social Club-131 (NSC-131), Christopher Hood, and Leo Anthony Cullinan for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act and conspiring to violate the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.
Moose’s Pals: Luna is a Velvety Sweetheart, but is Awkward at First
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
Bailed Homeless Manchester Man Arrested for Loitering
On January 17, 2023 at approximately 11 PM, Manchester Police responded to 271. Cedar St. a report of an unwanted person. The reporting party told officers that someone was initially sleeping in a 3rd floor hallway. and then started banging on an apartment door. Officers saw a man meeting the...
Manchester Man Accused of Burning Face, Body of Boy, 7
A Manchester man has been charged with causing significant burns to the face and body of a seven-year-old boy who was not conscious or breathing when police arrived Tuesday, according to a Manchester police news release. On Thursday, 25-year-old Murtadah Mohammad, who is known to the victim, was arrested, police...
Advocates, Lawmakers: Action Need To Protect NH’s Future Abortion Rights
CONCORD – On Thursday, January 19, 2023, a coalition of reproductive rights advocates, legislators, providers, and patients gathered to re-launch the campaign for the Access to Abortion-care Act in advance of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Sunday, January 22 marks the anniversary of the landmark case that...
Towns and Cities Need Help with Rental Crisis, Lawmaker Says
CONCORD — Some lawmakers want to give local officials tools to address skyrocketing rental rates, but landlords say the solution is to build more apartments not create more regulations. The state’s housing crisis is not only unaffordable houses, but a rental vacancy rate of less than 1 percent in...
Ex-Spaulding Academy Worker Sentenced for Causing Serious Injury to Children
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Merrimack County Superior Court sentenced has Thomas John Ball Poirier (age 41) of Tilton, New Hampshire, to serve two consecutive terms of two-to-four-years in the New Hampshire State Prison for causing serious bodily injury to two children. Poirier was formerly employed at...
AG, Portsmouth Chief To Detail Investigation Into Recent Hate Group Activity
Attorney General John Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport will hold a news conference today, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m. in the Portsmouth City Council Chambers regarding their investigation into recent hate group activity in Portsmouth. Mike Garrity, Formella’s spokesman, said the public can attend, but it is a...
House Criminal Justice Panel Hears Bill To Legalize Hallucinogenic Drug DMT
CONCORD – DMT, a hallucinogenic drug and a schedule I substance, could be legal if a bill is passed in New Hampshire. The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee heard from several people who said they were ministers of a non traditional church, who claim the drug allows people to find God and should be legal for spiritual reasons.
Everyday Heroes: Kim Wenger Hall – Cleaning up Plastics in our Communities
A few weeks ago I was perusing a local listserve here in the North Country and I came across a message and appeal for Earth Day volunteers. As I read the message looking for the organization seeking volunteers, I realized that there was no organization. This effort was being undertaken by a single person – Kim Wenger Hall. Like many of us, Kim was concerned about the effects of plastic waste on the planet. Not content to simply complain about it, she had taken action and was recruiting volunteers to help through a call to action sent to friends, relatives as well as those she may not even know.
