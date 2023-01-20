ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NH

Notable NH Deaths: Long-time Jefferson Town Clerk; Former Salem Fire Chief

By News Release
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 4 days ago
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

The Fly Tying Season in NH

The day is overcast and cannot make its mind up if it wants to rain or snow or do both. A day like this could become a shoveling nightmare. I’m sitting by the fireplace with a cup of coffee and thinking this would be a great day to tie flies. This time of year, when the ice covers the river making wading treacherous, is when most fly fishers hit their bench to tie flies.
ILLINOIS STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Skating at Strawbery Banke and Other Funny Things Mothers Do

My daughter and I went skating today at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth. And, as I have a friend in Cincinnati who enjoys the webcam at the rink, I knew she was watching and I waved. And then Lucy of Ohio took a snapshot and, thanks to the power of technology, I have a picture of myself and my daughter, Jane, skating on a beautiful January morning. It’s so Currier and Ives, so New England.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Rep. Gerhard Wants Gun Ownership Rights Restored To ‘Ex-Felons’ Like Him

CONCORD – State Rep. Jason Gerhard, R-Northfield, testified Friday on House Bill 144 that he sponsored to restore “firearm ownership rights to ex-felons.”. “I’m here to speak on restoring firearm ownership rights to ex-felons, non-violent ex-felons, emphasizing the non-violent part,” Gerhard told members of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee. The hearing was in the Legislative Office Building.
PLAINFIELD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

End of an era: Seacoast Media Group Shuttering Press, Will Print Out of State

One of the last of the big newspaper printing presses in New Hampshire is shutting down operations, as Virginia-based Gannett Newspapers announced it is closing the Seacoast Media Group press in March. Howard Altschiller, general manager and executive editor of the Seacoast Media Group, declined comment Thursday night. A statement...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: World-Renowned Poet; Hudson Paramedic; Portsmouth Philanthropist

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
HUDSON, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Enforcement Actions Filed Against Hate Group for NH Civil Rights Act Violations in Portsmouth

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport announce the initiation of an enforcement action by the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit against the National Social Club-131 (NSC-131), Christopher Hood, and Leo Anthony Cullinan for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act and conspiring to violate the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Moose’s Pals: Luna is a Velvety Sweetheart, but is Awkward at First

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
BEDFORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

House Criminal Justice Panel Hears Bill To Legalize Hallucinogenic Drug DMT

CONCORD – DMT, a hallucinogenic drug and a schedule I substance, could be legal if a bill is passed in New Hampshire. The House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee heard from several people who said they were ministers of a non traditional church, who claim the drug allows people to find God and should be legal for spiritual reasons.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Everyday Heroes: Kim Wenger Hall – Cleaning up Plastics in our Communities

A few weeks ago I was perusing a local listserve here in the North Country and I came across a message and appeal for Earth Day volunteers. As I read the message looking for the organization seeking volunteers, I realized that there was no organization. This effort was being undertaken by a single person – Kim Wenger Hall. Like many of us, Kim was concerned about the effects of plastic waste on the planet. Not content to simply complain about it, she had taken action and was recruiting volunteers to help through a call to action sent to friends, relatives as well as those she may not even know.
BATH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

