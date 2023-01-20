ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Hayes says the Florida Gators are “100%” his top school

The Florida Gators are in desperate need of linebackers in the Class of 2024 after only signing one in the 2023 class and last weekend one of their top targets was on campus. 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) was on campus and he got to see a little more of the academic side of things this trip.
Gator Country

Florida Versus South Carolina Basketball Preview

With the SEC becoming such a dominant league in recent years there aren’t many “easy” games on the schedule but the Gators will have a rare opportunity for a lighter game on Wednesday when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. While the Gators (11-8, 4-3 SEC)...
Gator Country

Blocton enjoys his first visit to see the Florida Gators

On Saturday, the Florida Gators hosted their second junior day of the year when Billy Napier welcomed over a dozen prospects to campus. 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-3, 268, Pike Road, AL. High) was on campus and got to talk with head coach Billy Napier and defensive line coach Sean Spencer.
