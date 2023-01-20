ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Pomeroy's Chase Caruso to Join Lewis-Clark State Golf this fall

LEWISTON - A third member of the Caruso family will join the Lewis-Clark State Warrior family in the fall of 2023. Chase Caruso, who is the younger sister of Devon and Deana, will follow in her siblings’ footsteps and compete for LC State Golf. “A great start to the...
POMEROY, WA
Post Register

Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

U.S. News Ranks WSU Global Campus Among Nation’s Best Online Degrees

PULLMAN - Five Washington State University online programs ranked among the best in the nation for 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. WSU Global Campus ranked 18th nationally for its undergraduate degrees in the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs category, including its undergraduate business and psychology programs which ranked 12th and 16th, respectively. WSU’s online MBA program, from the Carson College of Business, ranked 27th among the nation’s Best Online MBA Programs, and the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture’s online graduate engineering programs ranked 31st in the Best Online Engineering Programs category.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai

LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
LAPWAI, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 23, 2023

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 23, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------- Caller Statement: microwave was on fire and smoke in the house. Law and fire responded. --------------------------------------------------------------- 23-M00626 Harassment. Incident Address: 1100 blk N POLK ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 10:02.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police find missing girl

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department has found a missing girl. LPD said Jayda Rose McKenzie, or Sleeper, had not been contacted by family or friends since she didn’t show up for work on Jan. 13. LPD said she was rumored to be in Moscow but that information has not been confirmed. LPD did not say where they found...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Home Considered Total Loss Following Structure Fire in East Lewiston

LEWISTON - On Monday, January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:01 a.m., fire crews responded to the 0100 block of 24th Street in East Lewiston for a structure fire. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, initial reports to 911 stated that an explosion was heard and that there was a house on fire. While enroute, crews could see a large column of black smoke coming from the area.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law

LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room; Police Say There is No Sign of Foul Play

PULLMAN - The Washington State University Police Department is investigating the death of a student whose body was found inside a dorm hall over the weekend. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. Police found the body of a male WSU student inside his dorm room. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. The Whitman County Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
PULLMAN, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HUME RD;MP 10, OAKESDALE, WA 99158. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a non-injury accident. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-S0194 Suicidal Person. 10:47:55. Incident Address: Whitman County; Lacrosse. Sheriff’s Office...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy